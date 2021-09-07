CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Wyoming Food Truck Wins Awards At National Buffalo Wing Contest

By Mat Murdock
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've been following the guys from Double Dubs on social media as much as I have, you'll see that their bags will be a little bit heavier on their trip back to the Cowboy State from Buffalo, New York. I mean, if you're going to prove that you are one of the best in the business, you might as well go to the tippy top of the food chain to prove it, and that's just what Double Dubs has done. AND they were victorious.

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOWB AM 1290

Cheers! Wyoming Breweries Bring Home Medals From Great American Beer Festival

The Great American Beer Festival or GABF is the biggest and most prestigious craft beer festival in America. It's kind of like our Oktoberfest(Munich Germany). So it's a really big deal when a local brewery or a brewery in your state wins a medal(bronze, silver or gold). This year's festival was again virtual, due to Covid-19, but brewers and some staff were able to at least accept their awards in person this year.
WYOMING STATE
12news.com

4 Arizona beers win national awards from brewers association

ARIZONA, USA — The North American Brewers Association (NABA) recently released their top beers in 2021, and you can taste four of the award winners right here in Arizona. The association, a non-profit beer-focused foundation, releases the winners of their beer awards every year. This year, the beers from three different breweries across the Valley won top awards in the competition.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
papercitymag.com

Houston Chef Wins Major Award From National Food Magazine — Lucille’s Chris Williams Moves to the Head of the Table

Lucille's executive chef/owner Chris Williams opens his patio to bar teams across the city for patio pop-up evenings. Houston chef Chris Williams and his Lucille’s team and his remarkable Lucille’s 1913 nonprofit has been awarded one of Bon Appetit magazine’s inaugural “Heads of the Table” honors. With the restaurant world turned upside down due to COVID-19, the magazine pivoted from the annual “Best New Restaurants” feature to the new awards program.
HOUSTON, TX
WKBW-TV

Taste wings from all over the country at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

Mel talks with the Wing King Drew Cerza. He says it’s an unbelievable feeling at the stadium. He says the footprint is twice the size of what they usually have so everything is spread out. They have a restaurant row with all the restaurants up on top and you can eat your wings right where Josh Allen throws his touchdown passes.
BUFFALO, NY
WATE

Big Kahuna Wing Festival celebrates creation of the “buffalo wing”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This year, the 8th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival celebrates the creation of the “Buffalo Wing”, which has become a national food icon. Invented in 1964 at the world famous Anchor Bar by Teresa Bellisimo, the popularity of the chicken wing has made it America’s #1 appetizer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Wing#Food Chain#Food Drink#Double Dubs#The Cowboy State#Food Trucks#Beeradvocate
eatingbirdfood.com

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Looking for a healthy game day snack or appetizer? Try these buffalo cauliflower wings with a creamy homemade ranch dressing. They’re baked instead of fried and perfectly crunchy and crisp on the outside. Fall is knocking on our door and that means football season is right around the corner. I’m...
RECIPES
WOWT

Omaha woman wins third in national Kolache Factory holiday recipe contest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has won third place in a national holiday kolache competition hosted by the Kolache Factory. If you’re part of the Czech or Slovak community, kolaches are nothing new. But, if you’re like Kelli Kramer, you may have just recently discovered them. “Honestly, I...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98online.com

ENTER TO WIN: Trifecta Food Truck Festival

Maryland’s largest food truck returns with 30+ food trucks, 2 live music stages, a family-friendly kids area and more!. For additional event info and to purchase tickets: www.trifectafestival.com. ENTER HERE:. Maryland’s Largest Food Truck Festival Returns!. PLUS!. Live Music. 50+ Local Vendors & Artisans. Axe Throwing. Limited space for 10’x10′...
BALTIMORE, MD
audacy.com

Saturday marks start of National Buffalo Wing Festival

ORCHARD PARK (WBEN) - Highmark Stadium is serving as the new venue to hold the beloved National Buffalo Wing Festival this year, which runs from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. "We have 21 restaurants, which really says a lot for the wing industry, not...
BUFFALO, NY
KXII.com

Denison distillery wins national Distillery of the Year award

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison distillery won a national award last week naming them Distillery of the Year. The Likarish brothers opened Ironroot Republic Distillery in Denison in 2014. The distillery also won World’s Best Bourbon in 2020 and Craft Producer of the Year earlier this year. They are...
DENISON, TX
AZFamily

Booty's Wings of Arizona brings home the 2021 National Buffalo Wing title

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As football season kicks back off, there is one beloved food often found at any tailgate, grill out, gathering, or wherever people find themselves to cheer on their respective team -- the chicken wing. People love wings for their simplicity, ease to eat, and of course, the conduit they serve as for delicious sauces! If you're a wing enthusiast and enjoy braving new and creative sauces, look no further than to the west of Phoenix in Buckeye, Goodyear, and Surprise. Each of these West Valley cities is home to locations for Booty's Wings, Burgers, and Beers, whose owner, Andy LiButti, just brought home to Arizona THEE national title for champion of wings.
ARIZONA STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming’s Black Tooth, Melvin, Altitude win at Great American Brew Festival

CASPER, Wyo. — Three Wyoming breweries took home four medals at the 2021 Great American Brew Festival, an annual event that aims to recognize the best craft beer in the country. 2,192 breweries submitted 9,680 different entries for the competition, according to the Great American Brew Festival. 170 judges awarded...
WYOMING STATE
MySanAntonio

These Mexican wings triumph in the home of the Buffalo Bills

Wings Army , brand of the Maso en Expansión holding company, achieved for the fourth consecutive time, the recognition of the National Buffalo Wing Festival , a figure of "world of wings", to its participating sauces, this time in the category of BBQ. The Mexican franchise in a cobranding with...
BUFFALO, NY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy