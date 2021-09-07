CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

BusinessWest Announces Update on 40 Under Forty Gala

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — On Thursday, Sept. 23, BusinessWest will stage its annual 40 Under Forty Gala at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a series of steps are being taken to help ensure the health and safety of all those who will be attending the 40 Under Forty Gala. The overriding goal is to create an event that will recognize these rising stars in the manner they deserve, but in a way that addresses the health and safety concerns related to COVID for attendees and Log Cabin employees alike.

