EXFO's founder on what's next for the newly private company

By Mike Dano
Light Reading
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermain Lamonde, EXFO's founder and majority shareholder, said to expect "more of the same" from the company now that it's no longer public. "There's a lot of reasons to go private," Lamonde told Light Reading about his decision to fend off a hostile takeover attempt by rival Viavi and make EXFO a private company again. But he said the company's strategy as a private company will be the same one it employed as a public company: "EXFO's brand is really about innovation."

