EXFO's founder on what's next for the newly private company
Germain Lamonde, EXFO's founder and majority shareholder, said to expect "more of the same" from the company now that it's no longer public. "There's a lot of reasons to go private," Lamonde told Light Reading about his decision to fend off a hostile takeover attempt by rival Viavi and make EXFO a private company again. But he said the company's strategy as a private company will be the same one it employed as a public company: "EXFO's brand is really about innovation."www.lightreading.com
