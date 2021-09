Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Dutch unhappy about 3.5GHz delays; Ofcom dives into murky net neutrality waters; Vodafone bulks up in Ukraine. Spain's Telef�nica has done some reshuffling and found a new role for Mark Evans, the former boss of its O2 UK subsidiary, who would have found himself jobless after a merger between O2 and Virgin Media put Lutz Sch�ler, the cable company's CEO, in charge. Evans takes responsibility for a new strategy and development department within Telef�nica and will oversee activities including M&A as well as digital innovation, whatever that means. Telef�nica has probably spent longer than any European operator talking up "the fourth industrial revolution" and other grand ideas but � like its peers � continues to generate nearly all its revenues from connectivity. Heavily indebted, it has been selling assets, including its towers, as well as automating processes and shedding staff in a bid to reduce costs. Its share price has fallen 60% since early 2017.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO