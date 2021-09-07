CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Area briefs

By swildow
 8 days ago

TROY — St. Patrick Church will be offering “GRIEFSHARE” a seminar and support group to its parish and the local community. This is a weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death. It’s a place where you can be around people who understand how you are feeling and are able to offer you encouragement. At GriefShare, you’ll learn valuable information that will help you through this difficult time in your life. They will feature videotape seminar sessions with nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics.

Martinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-area church briefs: Sept. 3

Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, will celebrate its 173rd anniversary with Homecoming on Sept.12. The Spiritualaires will perform in concert at 10 a.m.; followed by a message at 11 from guest minister Tim Thompson; and a meal will follow. RETREAT. "20/20 Vision South Central Virginia Ladies Retreat...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
miamivalleytoday.com

St. Boniface holding 9th Oktoberfest

PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, will celebrate its German Heritage at festivities scheduled for Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 on the parish grounds, located at Miami and South Downing streets. The ninth annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, games of chance, and children’s activities. Cabbage Roll Dinners (mashed...
FESTIVAL
Post-Bulletin

Area briefs: Historic Reads Landing Schoolhouse to host open house Sept. 26

READS LANDING — The Wabasha County Historical Society will host an open house to celebrate the oldest brick schoolhouse in Minnesota. To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Reads Landing Schoolhouse – now in its 151st year; last year's celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – the historical society will welcome guests from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 26.
READS LANDING, MN
Tribune-Review

Penn-Trafford area briefs: Playground upgrades, seniors meet and more

New playground communication boards, which help students who have difficulty communicating to express themselves during play time, have been installed at each of Penn-Trafford’s elementary school playgrounds. Sarah Loughner, a speech-language pathologist at Penn-Trafford, spearheaded the project. The district provided the funding and the signs were installed by the Penn...
TRAFFORD, PA
miamivalleytoday.com

Shaws celebrate 50 years

LUDLOW FALLS — Leonard Lee and Sharon A. (Wetherill) Shaw of Ludlow Falls recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Leonard and Sharon were married on Aug. 28, 1971 in Ada. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer in Phoenix, Ariz. for a week with the entire family. Their children...
LUDLOW FALLS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Proof through the night that our flag was still there

A fireworks display lights the sky over Alexander Stadium/Purk Field last Friday as Piqua City Schools commemorated the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the U.S. The display, which was held at the conclusion of the Piqua Indians win over Xenia, was put on by Rozzi’s Fireworks.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Commissioners thank community for participation in 9/11 ceremonies

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners wish to publicly thank those who participated in this past weekend’s ceremonies commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, as well as the contributions of numerous organizations and volunteers that made the weekend’s events successful. “The past few days have been remarkable,” said...
FESTIVAL
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County remembers

Fireworks light the sky over the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday as part of the remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11/01. Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall reflects on the events of 20 years ago as he tours the Tunnels to Towers exhibit in Troy on Friday. As dusk falls...
POLITICS
chronicle-express.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the members at St. Paul's will be busy with a fun activity. We will be hosting a “Free Family Fun Day” for our neighbors and friends. This event will be held on the church grounds at 135 Hamilton St. from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that Saturday. There will be games, crafts, face-painting, free hot dogs, and more! There will also be a “Priceless Yard Sale” with household items, jewelry, toys, games, books, puzzles, and more which everyone can “shop” for and take home for free! There will be no charge for anything that day ... it is a day just of fun and visiting with friends and members of St. Paul's. Join us that day and find a treasure that you have needed or wanted and walk away with a smile on your face!
DRESDEN, NY
Alliance Review

Area news in brief for Sept. 10

GOLF SCRAMBLE – The Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce's Jim Fish Memorial Golf Scramble begins with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start on Monday at Tannenhauf Golf Club in Lexington Township. Cost is $80 per golfer, which includes 18 holes, golf cart, lunch and a steak dinner. Contact the chamber office at 330-823-6260 to sign up.
ALLIANCE, OH
forthoodsentinel.com

New briefs

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, its primary care clinics, and COVID-19 testing sites will modify hours Friday to Monday in observance of the Labor Day federal holiday. The hospital remains open every day for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services. The Respiratory Drive-Thru will be closed...
FORT HOOD, TX

