Area briefs
TROY — St. Patrick Church will be offering "GRIEFSHARE" a seminar and support group to its parish and the local community. This is a weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death. It's a place where you can be around people who understand how you are feeling and are able to offer you encouragement. At GriefShare, you'll learn valuable information that will help you through this difficult time in your life. They will feature videotape seminar sessions with nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics.
