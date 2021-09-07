Keith Urban Gets Sweet Payback on Reality TV Judge Who Dismissed Him [Watch]
Keith Urban has an inspiring message for anyone who's been put down or told not to chase their dream. The country singer turned to Twitter to share a motivating throwback clip from 1983 that shows him as a shaggy-haired 16-year-old performing as a contestant on the Australian talent show, New Faces. After the performance, one of the judges, who was clearly the Simon Cowell of his day, discourages the future superstar from pursuing a solo career. "At 16, I'd have thought, for instance, you'd be pretty keen on forming a group. You're a little, I think, as a solo performer not quite enough strength," he critiques.minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0