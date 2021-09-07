Keith Urban Gets Sweet Payback on Reality TV Judge Who Dismissed Him [Watch]

Memphis rapper Duke Deuce was seen running to safety after he got caught in a hail of gunfire while live streaming with his fans on Monday. “Peppertree what’s poppin!” Deuce said on IG with a smile on his face, likely referring to the Peppertree Apartment Complex, which is located in his hometown of Memphis. He began urging fans to “come outside” and join him. “Ain’t on none of that bougie shit, ain’t none of that Hollywood shit,” he said. A barrage of bullets can then be heard ringing off in the distance. Deuce reacted by moving to find cover behind a car before ending the live stream. It’s unclear whether the rapper was injured in the incident.

