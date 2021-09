Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is taking the same approach as last season when it comes to publically reporting injuries and COVID-19 issues in 2021. "We're all still living in a COVID world and that's how we're going to handle it, really same as last year," Swinney said during his first weekly Tuesday press conference. "Regardless of what the situation is, we're going to say who's available and who's not available and keep moving on."

CLEMSON, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO