Thomas Edison Partners with Oneten

Dr. Rassheedah Watts, author of “How to Be an Ally and Create Inclusion Using The A.C.A. PillarsTM, A 3-Step Approach,” is an award-winning diversity strategist, sought-after speaker, and certified group trainer on topics of diversity, race, leadership, and its intersections within business and education. Her audiences include state agencies, educators, business, and students. Dr. Rassheedah’s thought leadership includes features in Authority Magazine, BuzzFeed, Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, along with various broadcast appearances. Combining her expertise as a Chief Diversity Officer and educator, Dr. Rassheedah works with individuals and organizations to elevate belonging and drive mind-set and cultural change solutions that bring about transformational results.
Comments / 0