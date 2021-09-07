CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Thomas Edison Partners with Oneten

 9 days ago

OneTen, a coalition of leading executives who are working to upskill, hire and advance 1 million Black individuals into family-sustaining careers over the next 10 years, has named Thomas Edison State University as an endorsed talent developer partner. OneTen has set out to change the way companies provide more equitable...

benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY
wcbe.org

The Science of Dream Teams

Sophisticated assessments, data, and software are giving CEOs and managers within any organization or industry detailed insights into human behavior. As CEO of The Predictive Index, Mike Zani has witnessed firsthand how the application of data and science can impact, and completely change, the way we function in our professional lives. In his new book, THE SCIENCE OF DREAM TEAMS: How Talent Optimization Can Drive Engagement, Productivity, and Happiness, Zani details a data-driven approach to talent strategy that makes hiring, motivating, and managing people more efficient and effective than ever.
SCIENCE
Times Union

Voxy Partners with Coursera to Provide Career Development Opportunities

Enables Professionals to Upskill by Learning English, Efficiently and Effectively. Voxy, an innovative training solution used successfully by hundreds of institutional clients around the world, today announced that it has partnered with Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, to provide career development opportunities for professionals who seek to improve their English skills. With this partnership, Coursera’s 87 million global learners now have access to English language learning courses from Voxy, designed to help professionals communicate more effectively in English across a wide range of environments and subjects, such as Technology, Calls & Messaging, and Planning & Organization.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Person
Maurice Jones
Person
Thomas Edison
FOXBusiness

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak launches private space company

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak announced the creation of a new private space company "unlike the others." In a tweet, Wozniak shared a promotional video for the company, called Privateer Space, with a striking tone. "Together, we'll go far. We'll look out for one another. Solve problems together. This isn't a...
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Harward businessman and scientist raise $ 15 million to revive mammoths

The North American startup Colossal plan revive woolly mammoths extinct thousands of years ago, based on the idea that the return of this species to its habitat could help repair the currently degraded ecosystem. The woolly mammoth and the Asian elephant share 99.6% similar DNA composition, so the scientists decided...
WILDLIFE
Bolivar Commercial

Apple Cofounder Announces Space Junk Company

One more tech entrepreneur has plans to enter the private space exploration circuit, but in a somewhat different way from the initiatives we’ve seen so far with billionaires Jeff Bezos, with Blue Origin, Elon Musk, with SpaceX, and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic. Apple technology company co-founder Steve Wozniak is expected to give more details later this week on his Privateer Space company, which, it seems, will have the goal of dealing with space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
snjtoday.com

Inspira Health Appoints VP of Human Resources

Inspira Health has appointed Julie H. Ellis, MBA, SHRM-SCP, to vice president of human resources, effective September 7. Aligned with Inspira’s new strategic plan, Ellis has been chosen to further elevate the organization and quality of care through employee recruitment and retention efforts, as well as notable partnerships with the business community and other stakeholders. In her role, she will solidify Inspira’s employee strategy to continuously improve its talent pool and pipeline for growth, and its role in the community.
BUSINESS
Newswise

ASME Launches New Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Newswise — NEW YORK (September 13, 2021) – The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more. The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products.
BUSINESS
ccxmedia.org

Dr. Rassheedah Watts

Dr. Rassheedah Watts, author of “How to Be an Ally and Create Inclusion Using The A.C.A. PillarsTM, A 3-Step Approach,” is an award-winning diversity strategist, sought-after speaker, and certified group trainer on topics of diversity, race, leadership, and its intersections within business and education. Her audiences include state agencies, educators, business, and students. Dr. Rassheedah’s thought leadership includes features in Authority Magazine, BuzzFeed, Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, along with various broadcast appearances. Combining her expertise as a Chief Diversity Officer and educator, Dr. Rassheedah works with individuals and organizations to elevate belonging and drive mind-set and cultural change solutions that bring about transformational results.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Commercial Observer

RXR Hires Eric Clement to Lead Sustainability Investments

RXR Realty has tapped Eric Clement, a veteran investment management executive with a public and private sector background, for a newly established role focusing on expanding social impact infrastructure projects, Commercial Observer has learned. Clement was hired as RXR’s new senior vice president and fund manager, social impact & sustainability...
MANHATTAN, NY
bizjournals

Thomas Bolick

Thomas Bolick joins Quest, Inc. as Vice President of Philanthropy. Thomas brings 14 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, most recently at Orlando Health overseeing major gifts. At Quest, Thomas will expand strategic relationships and foster an ecosystem of giving for a variety of initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities in Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Financial Times

Peter Thiel, Jeff Bezos and the quest for immortality

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. According to the second law of thermodynamics, we cannot outrun entropy, the wearing down and eventual death of all systems, including the universe itself. So what would it mean to escape the inevitability of death? How counterintuitive is the idea of living forever?
ENTERTAINMENT
mmm.edu

New CityEdge Course on Social Entrepreneurship Coming to MMC

A new business course, BUS 349: Social Entrepreneurship, was recently approved and will be integrated into the Department of Business and MMC’s CityEdge program. Designed by Assistant Professor of Marketing Lennay Chapman, the course will instruct students about business models that put social change at the heart of the business mission. Through case studies, students gain a broad and critical perspective of the many forms social entrepreneurship can take. Students also examine the ethical challenges that can arise when deciding how to deliver social value.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ladders

15 leadership lessons from female founders and CEOs

When Lisa Su was 10 years old, she used to take apart her brother’s remote-control cars and put them back together. Three decades later, the electrical engineer-turned-CEO took charge of chip maker Advanced Micro Devices as its stock plummeted. She took the company apart, put it back together, and boosted share prices by more than 1,300% in six years.
ECONOMY
constructforstl.org

Spartech Announces Michael Reed as VP, Business Management, M&A & Sustainability

Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announced today that Michael Reed has joined the Spartech executive team as Vice President, Business Management, M&A & Sustainability. In his new role, Mike will be responsible for business managers and general managers within Spartech’s new business teams including...
BUSINESS
pennbizreport.com

Wabtec, Carnegie Mellon to create railroad technologies

Wabtec, a provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, and Carnegie Mellon University recently signed an agreement to create technologies that will decarbonize freight rail transport, improve freight safety, and generate greater rail network utilization. The agreement will focus on powering...
INDUSTRY
Brit + Co

20 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Taking the leap to start your own business takes passion, the belief that you can, and a whole lot of grit. But long-term success also takes some good advice from founders who've been there. Our CEO and Founder Brit Morin launched Selfmade, a 10-week virtual business course for women, to connect founders on the brink of starting or growing a business with the top female entrepreneurs, creatives, and investors in the country.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ledger.news

The Right Words

One day, as a small child, Thomas Edison came home from school and gave an envelope to his mother. He said here, mom, my teacher gave me this note and she told me only you were to read it. What does it say? Her eyes welled up with tears as she read the note to her child. “Your son is a genius. This school is too small for him and it doesn’t have good enough teachers to train him. Please teach him yourself as you are such a well-educated person.” Many years after Edison’s mother had died, he became one of the greatest inventors of the century. One day he was going through a closet and found the letter that his teacher had written to his mother that day long ago. He opened it and read the message that was written there.
SOCIETY

