Clarksville, TN

This Week at Austin Peay: Veterans Service Organization to visit military-affiliated students

apsu.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall, Dr. Andrew Kester, the director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO), and his team will visit Austin Peay State University every month to help military-affiliated students, faculty and students navigate the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs system. These special visits will take place from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 8, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1, in APSU’s Newton Military Family Resource Center.

www.apsu.edu

