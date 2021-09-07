Three minutes with...Tom Sanders

When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?. “I moved here about six years ago. I’ve met some really amazing people, and I enjoy the work I do helping the community, so this is home for me now. I volunteer helping Drug Court and Wellness Court participants who are looking for work. I help them find employers that are willing to hire them, help with resumes, interview prep, etc.”