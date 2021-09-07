CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Facebook

Three minutes with...Tom Sanders

Eastern Arizona Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?. “I moved here about six years ago. I’ve met some really amazing people, and I enjoy the work I do helping the community, so this is home for me now. I volunteer helping Drug Court and Wellness Court participants who are looking for work. I help them find employers that are willing to hire them, help with resumes, interview prep, etc.”

www.eacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eastern Arizona Courier

Three minutes with...Maria Nations Kouts

Maria Kouts: associate pastor at The River Church, leader of the Josiah House Recovery program. When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?. “Born and raised in the Gila Valley. Stayed because it’s...
RELIGION
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Two Little Words

His master replied, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!” - Matthew 25:21 (NIV) Matthew 25:14-21 Today’s scripture reading describes a master’s positive response to a servant who...
RELIGION
Eastern Arizona Courier

Senator Kelly visits Graham and Greenlee counties

Senator Mark Kelly visited both Graham and Greenlee counties on Tuesday, taking time to talk to local ranchers, farmers, elected officials and businesses about the more than a trillion dollar federal infrastructure bill. The senator also stopped for lunch at the Taylor Freeze in Safford where he took some questions from local press.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Eastern Arizona Courier

In My View: Remembering the day everything changed

I was 10 years old at Thatcher Elementary School that terrible day in 2001. Ms. Allred’s class. Lived in Daley Estates on Fairway Avenue. The night before, dad had made me watch Larry King Live on CNN. When I woke up and turned on the TV the next morning to watch some cartoon or an X-Files rerun while getting ready, I quite literally woke up to it. Ran to get mom to watch, and that’s when the second plane hit the South Tower while watching the TV in the living room.
THATCHER, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Paine
Eastern Arizona Courier

Online Comments

“Get vaccinated!” Ronald Arrellin Jr. “What a great addition and he comes from a wonderful legacy,” Amy Stalder Allred. Never forget: 9/11 stair climb open for community participation. “Awesome, keep including everyone,” Matt-Anna Magoffin. “Leah is such a gem for our school and community,” Mashayla Kleinman. Readers Survey. As our...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Eastern Arizona Courier

Letter to the Editor: COVID-19 sometimes self-inflicted

Much has been said, written, debated and done about COVID-19. Many have died and many, many more have suffered. Fortunately medical science/research and the overall profession has provided a significant response/remedy. Would I be out of place or insensitive if I were to suggest that today, with the vaccines that...
SAFFORD, AZ
Eastern Arizona Courier

Twenty years later

Gila Valley residents showed up at Eastern Arizona College early Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 steps, the number of steps inside each of the Twin Towers.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Eastern Arizona Courier

SHS Class of 2006 hosting reunion/fundraiser

The 15-year reunion of Safford High School’s Class of 2006 was always going to be special, but Caroline Dotson wanted to make it even more so. Because so many of her former classmates have struggled with and succumbed to substance abuse issues, the Hindsville, Arkansas resident thought it would be a good idea to turn this month’s reunion into a fundraiser for the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition.
SAFFORD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Court#Wellness Court#Beaverino
Eastern Arizona Courier

Library to showcase local Hispanic artists for Big Read event

The Safford City-Graham County Library will launch it’s Big Read program this Thursday by hosting two events: a bilingual story time for kids five and younger at 10 a.m. and a community art night showcasing the art of four local artists at 5:30 p.m., all to emphasize and celebrate Hispanic art and culture.
SAFFORD, AZ
Eastern Arizona Courier

Three minutes with...Jayson Stanley

How long have you lived in Graham County and why have you stayed?. I grew up here. I have a lot of roots here. I’m from Bylas. This is home. Jumbo Chinese Restaurant in Safford. What do you like to do in your spare time?. I like to be outdoors...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy