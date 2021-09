WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The impact of 9/11 was felt across every cross-section of America, including in the Muslim and Sikh communities, which faced backlash following the attacks. Days before the Sikh Temple of Sacramento was attacked in 2001, West Sacramento police came to warn them of potential danger. “Police informed us be fearful something might happen,” explained Balbir Singh Dhillon, President of the Sikh Temple of Sacramento. The temple in West Sacramento was targeted by a man who had visited the temple on multiple occasions before he came back to vandalize it. “He asked questions, who we are, why that flag was there...

