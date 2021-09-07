Hoosier Hysterics Podcast -- Mike Woodson Returns
Coach Mike Woodson is back, not just on the pod, but way more importantly he's back in Bloomington as the head coach of our beloved Hoosiers!. And so many wonderful things have happened since his return, leading to arguably the most dramatic mood swing in the history of IU's fervent fanbase. From retaining key players and staff, to landing sought after studs in the portal and on the recruiting trail, to waxing a professional team twice in international waters, to reuniting a fragmented program after two depressing decades, there is no doubt good times are here again!247sports.com
