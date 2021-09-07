Hoosier Hysterics Podcast -- Mike Woodson Returns

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass in the third quarter, Nov. 21 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Credit: John Kuntz via TNS. The No. 17 Hoosiers strutted into Kinnick Stadium looking to build off the momentum from their 6-2 season in 2020 — where they made the necessary leap to compete with the Big Ten — but left the Hawkeye State scratching their heads after a 34-6 dredging at the hands of No. 18 Iowa. Within the first three minutes of the game, Indiana was down two touchdowns following a 56-yard scamper from Iowa junior running back Tyler Goodson and a 30-yard pick six on quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s second pass of the 2021 campaign. Penix threw two more interceptions before the end of the first half with another getting taken to the house to hammer home the final nail in the Hoosiers’ coffin.

