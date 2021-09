Here we are, the 14th and final week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Like every week before it, players have the chance to earn some XP for their Battle Pass by completing the epic and legendary challenges. After warning characters of impending doom, placing warning signs, shutting down power to radar dishes and spoiling the mole’s sabotage attempt, it’s finally time to confront the mole in Fortnite. If you’ve not yet figured out who it is, fear not, as this guide will show you exactly where to go and who it is you need to talk to.

