NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a package thief attacked a homeowner in Brooklyn. It happened on Aug. 19 in front of a home on Crescent Street between Atlantic Avenue and Fulton Street in Cypress Hills. Police say an alleged package thief slashed a homeowner across the head in Brooklyn on Aug. 19, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a 68-year-old man was inside his home when he saw two people take a package that was sitting outside. When the homeowner confronted them, one allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed the homeowner across the head. The two alleged package thieves then ran off. Police did not say if they got away with the package. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO