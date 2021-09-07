CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Activities on campus you may not know about

By Hayley Simonson
unfspinnaker.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege loans and expenses can go toward more than your academic experience at UNF. They also could go towards student life. There are over 200 clubs and organizations to choose from on-campus, basically something for everyone. There are 26 fraternities and sororities as well as 20 intramural sports programs. A good chunk of Ospreys live on campus, and sometimes it’s exciting to be involved in an activity that doesn’t require walking to class.

unfspinnaker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Education
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Basketball
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intramural Sports#Softball#College Loans#Flowers#Ospreys#Aerospace Design Club#Japanese#Campus Outreach#Climbing Club#Club Tennis#Food Enthusiasts Club#Osprey Book Club#Greek Life#Brotherhood Sisterhood#Greek#University Of North Fl Dr#Men#Women#Co Rec

Comments / 0

Community Policy