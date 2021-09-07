Activities on campus you may not know about

College loans and expenses can go toward more than your academic experience at UNF. They also could go towards student life. There are over 200 clubs and organizations to choose from on-campus, basically something for everyone. There are 26 fraternities and sororities as well as 20 intramural sports programs. A good chunk of Ospreys live on campus, and sometimes it’s exciting to be involved in an activity that doesn’t require walking to class.