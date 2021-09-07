Lynn Hummel column: Give Mother Nature some credit

In a city with a soul, the soul doesn’t stop at the city limits. A few weeks ago, I wrote an article, “City with a soul,” that appeared in this space. The article argued that Detroit Lakes was a city with a soul and presented all the reasons for that pat on our own backs. After the article was typed and sent to the paper, but before it appeared in print, I woke up in the middle of the night and realized I’d overlooked a big factor. Was it too late to add the missing essential ingredient? Unfortunately, yes.