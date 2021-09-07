We Need to Talk About USF, Part 2

[Dr. Matthew Morrison come in with a guest post to give his perspective on what has happened to USF. Here’s Part 1 by Dr. Karla Mastracchio and Part 3 by Jamie.]. I’ve spent a good amount of time over the last week debating how I wanted to say what I’m about to say. I’m not interested in dunking on people, or calling USF employees clowns on the internet. I’m not interested in ruffling feathers or cutting off people in the USF community. I’m not interested in being the Resident Alumni Asshole. Don’t get me wrong, it is nice when I complain about something. and then USF students and alumni who’ve been affected by the problems I describe feel as if they can share their stories with me in my Twitter DMs, but it’s not fun making people upset.