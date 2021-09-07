CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Introduction to pyvi: Python Vietnamese NLP Toolkit

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtilizing “pyvi” package for tokenization, pos tagging and accent marks modifications. I have covered quite a number articles related to NLP toolkit of various Asian languages in the past:. Today, let’s explore a little further on Vietnamese instead. By reading this piece, you will learn to perform linguistic analysis on...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

A Visual Guide to Low-Resource NLP

An overview of recent approaches that help you train NLP models if you only have limited amounts of labeled data. Deep neural networks are becoming omnipresent in natural language applications (NLP). However, they require large amounts of labeled training data, which is often only available for English. This is a big challenge for many languages and domains where labeled data is limited.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

An Introduction on Collecting Data from APIs with Python

When people think about collecting data from the web, it’s common to think of looking for the data straight in the HTML of a website. Actually, this is how many people start their journey with web crawling with Python. At least it’s how I did it. You send a GET...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

A Quick Introduction to Istio

Microservices are extremely popular these days. In Microservice architecture we break our big monolith system into many small microservices. All microservices are loosely coupled and can be updated/deployed independently from each other. Microservice solves a lot of problems and makes our lives much easier, but it also adds new complexities to our system. One of the biggest complexity microservice add is an increase in communication between different microservices. Many network issues arise due to an increase in communication, some of them are listed below:
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

TypeScript, Part 1: An Introduction

The first thing to understand is what it means for a programming language to be statically typed or dynamically typed:. The code is totally valid, albeit totally confusing. In a statically typed language, you cannot do that. Once you declare num with a value that is of type number, the variable num can only ever be reassigned to another number. If you initially declare the variable without assignment, the type assignment is required at declaration, like so:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlp#Toolkit#Python Code#Vietnamese#Asian#G P#B N#Pos#Vipostagger#Remove Accents#Viutils
vmware.com

Introducing the vRealize Network Insight Toolkit

I’m very excited to introduce a new Fling called the vRealize Network Insight Toolkit! This applianced-based Fling deploys into your environment, next to vRealize Network Insight (vRNI), and helps you start using the vRealize Network Insight APIs. Extract flow data, import applications, and data sources, and more. The Toolkit comes...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Understanding ROC Curves with Python

Building the basic intuition for receiver operating characteristics curve with Python. If you google: “ROC curve machine learning”, you get a Wikipedia answer like this:. A receiver operating characteristic curve, or ROC curve, is a graphical plot that illustrates the diagnostic ability of a binary classifier system as its discrimination threshold is varied.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How To Visualize Databases as Network Graphs in Python

Building a tool that provides easy-to-grasp visual representation of an SQL database. At work I recently faced the challenge of having to analyze the data model of an SQL database consisting of more than 500 tables with thousands of relations. At this scale, the built-in visualization function of phpMyAdmin is insufficient for getting a deep understanding of the structure. What I needed was a tool in which I can apply various filters (e.g., table and column names, row counts, number of connections), and then view the filtered tables and their relations in an easy-to-grasp visual representation. So, I decided to build such a tool using Python.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

5 Common Excel Tasks Simplified with Python

Using Pandas, OS, and the datetime module to simplify Excel tasks with Python. One of my first jobs involved doing simple Excel tasks that at scale got tedious and time-consuming. I could do all that stuff manually and become an expert in doing mundane tasks, but I decided to learn Python to simplify them instead.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
towardsdatascience.com

How to Speed up Your Python Code With Caching

A few weeks ago, I started looking into optimizing my code. I learned about common anti-patterns and worst practices, looked at how memory was allocated when Python objects are created and finally understood concepts such as multithreading and multiprocessing as well as the difference between the two. Today, I’ll tell...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

6 Must-try Python Programs

Python is an interesting programming language. Try these programs with some cool packages and modules to learn more about Python. There are so many things you can do with Python. In this article, we are trying to work around automation and some social media with Python scripts. 1. Instagram Profile...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Head Pose Estimation using Python

All you need is the OpenCV and the Mediapipe library. Head pose estimation is one of the computer vision tasks that exist. In this task, we want to know the object’s pose from its translation and rotation. This task has lots of applications. For example, we can detect whether the...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Rename Columns in Pandas — A Quick Guide

A short guide on multiple options for renaming columns in a pandas dataframe. Ensuring that dataframe columns are appropriately named is essential to understand what data is contained within, especially when we pass our data on to others. In this short article, we will cover a number of ways to rename columns within a pandas dataframe.
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

Three Mysterious Behaviours of Python

One of my favourite leisure activities is wandering on Stack Overflow. There are many interesting questions over there about Python. Indeed, some of the questions we may never meet in our life. However, the knowledge behind it is quite interesting, which is even more interesting than the question itself. In...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

News Summary App With Python

Build a pure Python app using Streamlit, sumy, and News API. There’s a lot of news out there, and it’s hard to keep up. Since I’m not a speed reader, I was curious if I could find a pure Python solution to help me stay informed. I’ve used News API in the past, and I use Streamlit a lot for data science projects. After a quick search, I found sumy (Github), and it turned out to be a good solution for the text summarization element of the problem.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How To Parse Data Using Python and Selenium

Previously I talked about Selenium and how to use it with Ruby. Today, I’ll show you how we can use Selenium with Python. Have a look at the following post if you want to go through the basics of Selenium. In that post, I’ve briefly covered what Selenium is and when we can use it.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Excel: 2 Common Bugs, 1 Rare

Excel is king. It’s probably used by a lot of the stakeholders in your company. It’s commonly used for quick analysis. It has a rather low barrier of entry when compared to coding. With so many people using it with so many reports, you’re almost certain to stumble across a bug.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Tips for String Manipulation in Python

In my previous work, I had to deal with a task relating to cleaning a huge amount of mobile data. Unfortunately, due to some technical reasons, the mobile data was not formatted properly, and as a result everything turned out to be a mess. There were different sorts of symbols (E.g: +, /, etc.,) and weird arrangements included in the data. My responsibility was to analyze the mess and convert all the mobile numbers into an unified format.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Learn Git in Simple Words

I have worked with many data scientists in the past years. One thing that I found common among them is the lack of software development skills. A simple, but important, practice in software development is version control that is kinda known as Git in the industry while other technologies exist. I found many data scientists are not very comfortable with Git mostly due to the fact that they did not understand why, where, and how they must use it. In this article, I described Git technology in simple words and provided you with scenarios where you must use it. I also describe the most important functionalities that you need for daily development: (a) saving changes, (b) inspecting the codebase, (c) undoing changes, and (d) rewriting history. Hope this helps you become more comfortable with this amazing technology.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy