CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Epic Games Publishing will release Alan Wake Remastered this fall

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemedy Entertainment announced it will make Alan Wake Remastered, a fully remastered version of the 2010 classic game about a writer whose haunting visions come true. Published by Epic Games Publishing, Alan Wake Remastered will feature the complete Alan Wake experience – including the main game and two expansions, The Signal and The Writer – in newly rendered 4K visuals, as well as new commentary from creative director Sam Lake.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Alan Wake Remastered is out this fall for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles

Alan Wake Remastered was recently leaked in some stores, but Remedy Entertainment has not been slow to make it official. The studio responsible for Max Payne, Quantum Break and Control has announced that the title will go on sale in the fall for PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 y PS5. Sam Lake, head of the original, has given all the details on the fan website The Sudden Stop.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Alan Wake was the first game I upgraded my PC for, and I'd do it again for Alan Wake Remastered

All right folks, hands up: who's ever been excited about that hip new video game, only to find their PC's so old and decrepit that simply trying to turn the camera risks smothering your monitor screen with remnants of your leftover lunch? It's something we've probably all experienced over the years as PC games get ever more demanding, but for me, that game was Alan Wake, Remedy's spooky third-person shooter from the bygone era of 2010, and I'd do it all again to play the newly-announced Alan Wake Remastered, too. Would you?
VIDEO GAMES
The Dad

Alan Wake Remastered Officially Announced

The cult classic action/horror game released back in 2010 on Xbox 360 & PC is getting a remastered release with both DLC’s on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC (via Epic Games Store). This is especially exciting news for Playstation fans as this is the very first time the game has been on a Sony console.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Alan Wake Remastered coming to Steam?

Is there going to be an Alan Wake Remastered Steam release? There have long been rumors of a new remaster of Remedy’s classic Alan Wake, and now it has finally been revealed for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — which is the first time Alan Wake has ever released on PlayStation consoles. As for the PC version, is Alan Wake Remastered an Epic Games Store exclusive — and if so, is it permanent or temporary?
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Lake
trueachievements.com

Alan Wake Remastered confirmed, launches this fall for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Remedy Entertainment has now confirmed that Alan Wake Remastered will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store this fall. As announced over on The Sudden Stop, Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake said, "Alan Wake Remastered is the original experience you fell in love with all those years ago. We did not want to change that. But the visuals all around, including the character model of Alan Wake himself and the cinematics, have been updated and improved with some choice next-generation upgrades."
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Alan Wake Remastered on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 05 Oct 2021. In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games Publishing#Remedy Entertainment#The Signal#The Epic Games Store#Playstation#Xbox#Quantum Break And Control
Pocket-lint.com

Remedy is remastering Alan Wake for modern consoles

(Pocket-lint) - Alan Wake is coming back - not with the full sequel that so many fans have been hoping for, at least in the short term, but with a full remaster of the original game and its expansions. The thriller-shooter's upgraded re-release has been announced thanks to a delightful...
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Alan Wake Remastered Achievements, Trophies the same as the original

Alan Wake Remastered Achievements and Trophies will be the same as the original list offered up on Xbox 360 and Windows PC via Steam. In an FAQ on the Alan Wake website, Remedy made the confirmation that the list would be unchanged… for better or for worse. “Yes,” reads the...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Alan Wake” Remastered Date Appears

A Taiwanese retail listing for a remaster of “Control” creators Remedy Entertainment’s psychological thriller cult classic game “Alan Wake” has indicated that the previously rumored title will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games Store on October 5th. Rumors of a...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
stevivor.com

Alan Wake Remastered screenshots show off Alan, Bright Falls

A handfull of new Alan Wake Remastered screenshots have been released by Remedy and show off Alan’s new character model alongside glimpses of Bright Falls. Remedy included the images as part of a larger fan pack that offers wallpapers for PCs and smartphones. You can access 4K images for your own use here.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy