Epic Games Publishing will release Alan Wake Remastered this fall
Remedy Entertainment announced it will make Alan Wake Remastered, a fully remastered version of the 2010 classic game about a writer whose haunting visions come true. Published by Epic Games Publishing, Alan Wake Remastered will feature the complete Alan Wake experience – including the main game and two expansions, The Signal and The Writer – in newly rendered 4K visuals, as well as new commentary from creative director Sam Lake.venturebeat.com
Comments / 0