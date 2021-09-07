Dakota Johnson Is Ready for More

The Oscar-winning filmmaker directs Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett in a story of seduction and treachery. Deception is at the core of Guillermo del Toro’s new thriller Nightmare Alley, but the Oscar-winning filmmaker actually wants to be completely honest with audiences: This movie is not what you might think it is. The ominous title, combined with the del Toro’s long history of bringing ghosts, ghouls, and twisted creatures to the screen in films from Cronos to The Shape of Water, may lead to the mistaken assumption that it’s another otherworldly tale. Nightmare Alley is actually his take on classic film noir, marking a stark shift for the filmmaker. But he knows the false impression might stick.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO