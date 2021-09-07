Dakota Johnson Is Ready for More
When Dakota Johnson left for Greece to film Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, she wasn’t yet aware that a life-changing year awaited her. Months earlier, the prolific actress, still best known for leading the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, found passion projects including Lost Daughter being delayed due to COVID, while others were still gestating. By the time production on Lost Daughter finally commenced last September, on the Greek island of Spetses, Johnson’s schedule was stacked—she’d go on to work on three more projects back-to-back, without a break, over 12 full months.www.vanityfair.com
Comments / 0