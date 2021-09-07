CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dakota Johnson Is Ready for More

By David Canfiel d
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Dakota Johnson left for Greece to film Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, she wasn’t yet aware that a life-changing year awaited her. Months earlier, the prolific actress, still best known for leading the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, found passion projects including Lost Daughter being delayed due to COVID, while others were still gestating. By the time production on Lost Daughter finally commenced last September, on the Greek island of Spetses, Johnson’s schedule was stacked—she’d go on to work on three more projects back-to-back, without a break, over 12 full months.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefashionistastories.com

Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman at ''The Lost Daughter'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Following the photocall, Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman attended the premiere of ''The Lost Daughter'' during the 78th Venice Film Festival yesterday evening(September 3rd). Dakota Johnson rocked a playful but sexy GUCCI cap sleeved column gown with Rosaline crystal details, over a tulle underlay embroidered with...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

'Fifty Shades' stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reunite

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, who starred opposite each other in the steamy “Fifty Shades” film trilogy, were photographed together at the Telluride Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Colorado. The two former co-stars were all smiles as they posed side-by-side in multiple photos together at the festival. At...
CELEBRITIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

A cold reunion: Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson met again after 3 years

Sex is no longer a taboo subject for film productions. There are many films or series that have this theme as the main one and one of them is Fifty Shades of Grey. Starring Jamie Dornan in the skin of Christian Gray and Dakota Johnson As Anastasia Steel, this trilogy was released for the first time in 2015 showing a new way of looking at relationships.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Paul Reiser
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Jane Campion
Vanity Fair

So Is Will Smith Going to Win That Oscar?

There are only a few hundred people lucky enough to go to the Telluride Film Festival each year, but what those people think about the movies they see has an impact on the entire Oscar race. So when the first audiences for the Warner Bros. film King Richard came out of Telluride theaters raving about the movie, and Will Smith’s performance in particular, you could almost feel the awards-friendly narrative taking shape.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

From Westworld to Wes’s World: Jeffrey Wright on The French Dispatch

The Emmy winner channeled James Baldwin and Tennessee Williams for director Wes Anderson, who wooed Wright with his lyrical writing and the power of a “well-considered comma.”. If you were at the Telluride Film Festival, you might have spotted a man casually dressed in jeans and a peach T-shirt biking...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Encounter Spans Genres, but at Its Core It’s a “Love Story Between Father and Sons”

Director Michael Pearce and star Riz Ahmed crafted a story about an ex-Marine fearing a parasitic invasion. When director Michael Pearce took the stage at the Telluride Film Festival to introduce his latest film, the genre-bending thriller Encounter starring Riz Ahmed, he briefly mentioned that he has a personal tie to the story because he and his brother were raised by their father.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

23 Films to Watch For at the Toronto International Film Festival

Normally one of the most jam-packed, star-studded film festivals in the world, the Toronto International Film Festival is back in not-quite-full swing this year, owing to international travel restrictions and overall uncertainty around the delta variant. But! For audiences in the Canadian city, there is still plenty to see this year, from a strong handful of Oscar-buzzy contenders to powerful documentaries to indies in search of a distributor, ones that just might become the next Rabbit Hole or I, Tonya.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Greek#Spetses#A Bigger Splash#Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair

Audrey Diwan’s Happening Wins Top Prize at Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival, the world’s oldest film festival, declared the French abortion drama Happening as winner of its prestigious Golden Lion on Saturday. The French film is set in 1963, stars Anamaria Vartolomei and Sandrine Bonnaire, and was directed by Audrey Diwan, who co-adapted the script with Marcia Romano and Anne Berest from Annie Ernaux’s 2000 autobiographical novel. Happening is Diwan’s second film.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Nightmare Alley: First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Noir Thriller

The Oscar-winning filmmaker directs Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett in a story of seduction and treachery. Deception is at the core of Guillermo del Toro’s new thriller Nightmare Alley, but the Oscar-winning filmmaker actually wants to be completely honest with audiences: This movie is not what you might think it is. The ominous title, combined with the del Toro’s long history of bringing ghosts, ghouls, and twisted creatures to the screen in films from Cronos to The Shape of Water, may lead to the mistaken assumption that it’s another otherworldly tale. Nightmare Alley is actually his take on classic film noir, marking a stark shift for the filmmaker. But he knows the false impression might stick.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth?

If you find yourself needing a laugh this year (and who doesn’t?), look no further than funny lady Tiffany Haddish. She’s the kind of comedian with a face that just makes you smile — until she opens her mouth and leaves you chortling and clutching your sides. Best known for her performances in comedies like Girls Trip and The Last O.G., Haddish has been acting a lot longer than most people realize. She’s also an executive producer, Emmy Award winner, and the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Black Unicorn.
CELEBRITIES
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

A-list stars like Helen Mirren and Penelope Cruz dressed to impress at the 78th Venice Film Festival. While September is notorious for signalling the end of summer and the start of school, it’s also the kickoff to film festival and award show season. With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) starting on September 9 and the 2021 Emmy Awards just ten days later, all eyes are currently on the Venice Film Festival as stars head to Italy for the 78th edition of the international event.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

This Is One Thing Harry Hamlin Won't Let Lisa Rinna Do

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are Hollywood royalty. Harry appears to be the more laid-back member of the duo and doesn't get too riled up about life. According to Page Six, Harry keeps his cool as his 20-year-old daughter Amelia is dating Scott Disick. Many dads might freak out by their daughter dating a man 18 years older, much less a reality TV star linked to the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Leah Remini Really Feels About John Travolta

Rising to fame in the 1980s, Leah Remini has become one of the most outspoken actors in Hollywood. She famously left the Church of Scientology in July 2013, per Biography, and has spent nearly a decade warning the public and fellow celebrities about the dangers of the group. Remini gave multiple interviews on the topic after her departure, wrote a memoir, "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology," and produced an Emmy-winning series with A&E called "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath." When the series ended after three seasons, Remini continued her advocacy work and started a podcast with former Scientologist, Mike Rinder, called "Scientology: Fair Game."
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Goes For A Casual Look In Sweats While Heading To A Dance Studio — Photo

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked so grown up as she arrived at a dance studio in Studio City, California dressed in super casual attire. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, was spotted walking all by her lonesome into a dance studio in Studio City, California on Sunday, August 29. The teenage daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked super casual in a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants for the outing. She carried a backpack into the studio and had on black Vans sneakers, while her hair was pulled up into a messy bun. Shiloh also sported a protective black face mask to keep herself safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
THEATER & DANCE
Marie Claire

Reese Witherspoon and Her Kids Look So Alike in Sweet New Family Pic

Much ink has been spilled about how alike Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look, but Ava's brother Deacon also bears a striking resemblance to the two women. In a new Instagram photo, Witherspoon posed with her two kids from her marriage with Ryan Phillippe (she also has a son with husband Jim Toth), showing off their very similar features. In the pic, Ava and Deacon are dressed casually, while their mom wears a black blouse with puffy sleeves and gold jewelry. She captioned the sweet photo, "Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom." Aww.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy