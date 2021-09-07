Need2Know: Goodbye Summer, Texas Abortion Law & Remembering Michael K. Williams

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, September 7, 2021:. The “Hot Vax Summer” that wasn’t is unofficially over as Americans head back to work and school amid the continuing Delta wave of the pandemic. The good news is that new cases are starting to fall in some of the hardest-hit states in the South. The bad news is that the U.S. is still seeing about 160,000 new cases a day, about 100,000 hospitalizations and roughly 1,500 daily deaths. The White House’s plan to offer booster shots later this month still needs the sign off from the CDC and FDA, and there were reports over the weekend that federal health officials have warned the administration that they need more time to determine the scope and necessity of a broad booster campaign. NY TIMES.