Texas State

Need2Know: Goodbye Summer, Texas Abortion Law & Remembering Michael K. Williams

By Carlo Versano
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, September 7, 2021:. The “Hot Vax Summer” that wasn’t is unofficially over as Americans head back to work and school amid the continuing Delta wave of the pandemic. The good news is that new cases are starting to fall in some of the hardest-hit states in the South. The bad news is that the U.S. is still seeing about 160,000 new cases a day, about 100,000 hospitalizations and roughly 1,500 daily deaths. The White House’s plan to offer booster shots later this month still needs the sign off from the CDC and FDA, and there were reports over the weekend that federal health officials have warned the administration that they need more time to determine the scope and necessity of a broad booster campaign. NY TIMES.

NBC News

Supreme Court vote on Texas abortion law allows a ban without mentioning Roe v. Wade

Just before midnight Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court made official its decision not to block a Texas law that effectively bans abortion in the state. The court’s brief order ushers in a new era in the war on abortions rights by approving a novel legal tactic that undermines women’s ability to secure their constitutional right to end a pregnancy before a fetus is viable.
Michael Hiltzik: Corporate America's deafening silence on the Texas abortion law

The optimistic notion that corporate America would step in to uphold the public interest in the face of politicians’ actions or inactions died on Sept. 1. That’s when a spectacularly restrictive anti-abortion law took effect in Texas, after the Supreme Court allowed it to go through without comment. The law not only bans all abortions after roughly six weeks — before most people even know they’re pregnant, according to Planned Parenthood — it allows no exceptions even in cases of rape or incest.
Washington Times-Herald

Michael Leppert Commentary: The Texas abortion law is truly Old West

When I was a little boy in the ’70s, TV options were scarce in a way kids today struggle to imagine. The first TV I remember in our house was black and white, and while the second one was color, neither of them had a remote control. And so what if they did? There weren’t too many channels to surf with one anyway. During the day, we could watch “Bonanza” or “Gunsmoke,” two westerns that I don’t recall anyone in the house actually enjoying. But it was here where I first learned what a “posse” is.
Vox

An alarming new Supreme Court case could unravel Roe v. Wade as soon as Tuesday night

In May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a state law that effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy — sooner than many people learn they are pregnant. This law violates the ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which protects “the right of the woman to choose to have an abortion before viability and to obtain it without undue interference from the state.” But it will nonetheless take effect on Wednesday unless a court blocks it.
The Independent

Amy Coney Barrett insists Supreme Court judges are not ‘partisan hacks’ in wake of Texas abortion ruling

Donald Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett has rejected the assertion that the US Supreme Court comprises of “a bunch of partisan hacks”, days after it passed a controversial 5-4 judgment that backed Texas’s restrictive new abortion law.“To say the court’s reasoning is flawed is different from saying the court is acting in a partisan manner,” said Ms Barrett, criticising the media for allegedly not capturing the deliberative process of the court in reaching the judgements it makes.“Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties,” she insisted during a lecture hosted by the McConnell Centre at the University of...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Congress must codify the tenets of Roe v. Wade

For nearly half a century, the federal courts could be counted on to protect women and their constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in four major rulings — starting with Roe v. Wade — that women have a right to an abortion up to the point of viability of the fetus at about 24 weeks and could not be hindered by onerous requirements.
bloomberglaw.com

Countersuing Litigants Under the Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court’s unwillingness to step in to prevent Senate Bill 8 from taking effect—Texas’s patently unconstitutional law banning nearly all abortions in the state—has rightfully garnered widespread attention, outrage, and anguish. S.B. 8 creates a series of quasi-criminal prohibitions on abortions to further Texas’s stated interest in “protecting...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
