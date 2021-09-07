A Run-Down Cottage Kitchen in Australia Turns Into a Room With a View

James Watts and Tony Chapman were looking to experience life at a slower pace, so it’s only natural that there was no rush to their home search. They had been planning to trade in their home in Sydney for quieter surroundings in Australia’s southern highlands, about two hours away, but a year-long hunt turned up zero leads. “Then, we stumbled across the village of Bowral and immediately fell in love,” says James, the managing director of rug company Armadillo. “The village has a permanent population of about 300 people, so it’s intimate and extremely friendly. People will just drop by to share freshly baked bread or fruits and vegetables from their gardens. The spirit of neighborliness is very old-fashioned, in the best possible way.”