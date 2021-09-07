CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A pinch of saturated fat could make tempering chocolate a breeze

By Nikk Ogasa
Science News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlossy, velvety chocolate that snaps in the fingers and melts in the mouth is the chocolatier’s dream. But crafting cocoa confections with this optimal texture is no easy feat. The endeavor, known as tempering, demands carefully warming and cooling liquid chocolate until it crystallizes into its most delectable form. Now, scientists may have found a shortcut: adding a small pinch of fatty molecules called phospholipids, researchers report August 31 in Nature Communications.

