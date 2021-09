If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you were inside a painting, you have to get tickets to Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience while the mobile art exhibit is in Buffalo. Buffalo was lucky enough to be one of the selected cities this pop-up visual art experience visits in 2021. While in an unassuming position under a tent in the Eastern Hills Mall parking lot, inside, projectors reflect some of Van Gogh’s most incredible work while you watch it come to life, in full motion, in front of your very eyes.

VISUAL ART ・ 12 DAYS AGO