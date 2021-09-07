Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Fashion Week Essentials

Take a moment and take stock. Doesn't it feel like the first Monday in May? I mean, sure, yeah, it's the second Monday in September. But I'm not talk ing about the calendar here—I'm talking about the vibe. And there is no more "first Monday in May" vibe than the one created when that magical mixture of celebrities and fashion folks descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the Costume Institute's latest exhibition and generally stunt on the world. Yes, friends, it's time to take a look at the best-dressed people on the red carpet at the Met Gala. It's usually a springtime affair, but this year, thanks to an ongoing pandemic, the timing has (obviously) shifted.

