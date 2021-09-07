CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Fashion Week Essentials

By Fashionista
fashionista.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking a few seasons off from physical runways and presentations, New York Fashion Week is back, at least in some of its chaotic glory. Our small-but-mighty team of editors have a lot of sartorial ground to cover to bring you the best Spring 2022 trends, collection highlights, backstage beauty tips and industry rumors from the front lines.

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Zendaya Hits A New Kind Of Fashion High On The ‘Dune’ Promo Trail

Listen to Zendaya’s British Vogue cover interview from the October 2021 issue:. “One for the archive,” one might imagine Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach saying repeatedly as they compiled the British Vogue cover star’s Dune promo wardrobe. From the jaw-dropping plum Alaïa micro crop top and form-fitting, floor-sweeping skirt, to the new Bottega military-esque tailoring and glittering David Koma crop top gown, there was much for the actor to populate her growing treasure trove of her most fabulous looks with.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Esquire

The Most Wild, Wonderful, and American(ish) Menswear at the Met Gala 2021

Take a moment and take stock. Doesn't it feel like the first Monday in May? I mean, sure, yeah, it's the second Monday in September. But I'm not talk ing about the calendar here—I'm talking about the vibe. And there is no more "first Monday in May" vibe than the one created when that magical mixture of celebrities and fashion folks descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the Costume Institute's latest exhibition and generally stunt on the world. Yes, friends, it's time to take a look at the best-dressed people on the red carpet at the Met Gala. It's usually a springtime affair, but this year, thanks to an ongoing pandemic, the timing has (obviously) shifted.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

2021 Met Gala: Denim, Comfort and Statements on American Fashion

The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art unofficially capped off New York Fashion Week Monday with the first star-studded Met Gala since 2019. The new exhibit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” aims to establish a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on its expressive qualities. Open to visitors beginning on Sept. 18, the small-scale exhibit features 100 men’s and women’s looks that represent 12 emotions, including nostalgia, belonging, delight, joy, wonder, affinity, confidence, strength, desire, assurance, comfort and consciousness. The exhibit is notably contemporary compared to the Costume Institute’s prior exhibits. Sterling Ruby’s “Veil Flag,” a denim wrap made during...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Addison Rae Dazzles in a Dress That Looks Like an Optical Illusion With Heeled Sandals at Item Beauty’s NYFW Party

Addison Rae gives a lesson in trippy fashion with her latest look. The TikTok Star hosted Item Beauty’s kickoff to New York Fashion Week yesterday evening. For the outfit, Rae sported a halter dress that incorporated blue and orange graphic lines. Shoe-wise, Rae donned a pair of blue heeled sandals that matched the dress. When it comes to Rae’s fashion aesthetic, she typically wears modern and trendy styles that include edgy dresses, flared jeans, halters, intricate bikinis and fun printed separates. Her taste feels contemporary but also nods retro trends. Her Instagram feed features her wearing brands such as Versace and Poster Girl....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Runways#Fashionista
Essence

Teyana Taylor's 5-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Runway Debut At NY Fashion Week And Stole The Show

In case you needed a reminder, Junie is already a star. New York Fashion Week is well underway and even the kids are getting to make their mark on the runway. On Thursday night (September 9), multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor showcased Pretty Little Thing’s spring and summer 2022 collection as she is the creative director for the popular fashion retailer. A diverse array of models strut their stuff in paisley prints, cut-out dresses and brightly colored sweatsuits, from those with vitiligo and in wheelchair, to bodies of all shapes and sizes. Kids were also represented, including by Taylor’s daughter, Junie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Ultimately, Curves Are the Star of Christian Siriano's Spring Runway

For his 40th collection, Christian Siriano kicked off the spring 2022 shows at New York Fashion Week delivering the level of runway we hoped for. The designer brought his optimistic glam when we needed it most, giving us neon hues, dramatic evening wear, and a catwalk filled with beautifully diverse models to mark a new season — and, maybe, a new beginning for fashion. If looking to 2021 meant reimagining the future of fashion, designing for 2022 is bringing it to fruition — and who better to lead the charge than Siriano, a champion of diversity and the talent behind looks we've loved from Beyoncé, Zendaya, Amanda Gorman, and more of the world's most impressive women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kate Upton Struts in a Checkered Corset Dress & Gladiator Sandals for Tory Burch’s Spring Show

Kate Upton is back and better than ever. The model took to the runway for Tory Burch’s spring ’22 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, marking her long-awaited return to the catwalk. For the show that shut down Mercer Street, Upton was styled in a blue checkered dress complete with a corseted bodice and midi-length hem. Her ensemble also included a unique black and silver necklace as well as a black leather handbag. On her feet, the actress modeled a set of lace-up gladiator sandals. The glam black pair featured crisscross straps, gold embellishments and a solid square toe. The...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Harper's Bazaar

Christian Siriano Broke a Met Gala Record

Three is the magic number, and Christian Siriano? Well, he's obviously magic too. This morning, the Annapolis native broke a Met Gala record, with three separate pieces going on display at the Costume Institute's new exhibit, "In America: A Lexicon." The museum's contemporary fashion archive features some of the most famous pieces in American culture, including a denim Rosie the Riveter uniform designed by Helen Cookman, a Kurt Cobain babydoll dress by Anna Sui, and one of Donna Karan's famous '80s power suits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KUTV

Fall Fashion Week: Outfits from Banana Republic

KUTV — Fall is in the air and City Creek Center is back with us for Fall Fashion Week!. Today, Kari and David were dressed by Banana Republic. We love the amazing outfits they put together!. See more info at shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media! Instagram | Facebook...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Get a Backstage Look at Thom Browne's SS22 Runway at New York Fashion Week

Closing New York Fashion Week, Thom Browne delivered a dramatic and eye-catching runway once again for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Set in a garden-themed space, the presentation opened with models in horse-shaped headpieces, cycling down the runway in Browne’s classic suits. Meanwhile, two models stood at the center of the stage as a voiceover narrated a story of two bachelors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

The Best Looks From the 2021 Met Gala

Reports that the Met Gala's shine would be dimmed were greatly exagerated. The Costume Institute's big fundraiser — unofficially considered the biggest red carpet for the fashion industry — returned on Monday night, in a celebration of American fashion. Though the "In America" theme didn't deter celebrities from wearing international brands, there was a strong showing from some of our favorite U.S. designers, as well as plenty of interesting stories behind the inspiration for the looks we saw on the red carpet that'll keep us talking.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Consider Me Wooed By Michael Kors' Spring 2022 Collection

If there's a reigning king of optimism in fashion, it's Michael Kors. For 40 years now, he's been the beating heart of a certain kind of all-American style, whether that meant a relaxed West Coast vibe or an East Coast city-girl-on-the-go situation. So who could be surprised that, as the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Leni Klum Channels Her Mom in a Blue Bubble Dress & Glittering Heels on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Leni Klum made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana this weekend, channeling her mom Heidi Klum with ease. The 17-year-old star strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s Alta Moda presentation in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, modeling the collection for a slew of celebrities in the crowd including Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. For the show, the teenager donned a strapless stretch double satin corset dress and skirt in a bright shade of blue. Her outfit also included an unmissable gem-coated necklace as well as a tall coordinating crown. The finishing touch of the runway look then came in the form...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Designers Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff Believe This Will Be Fashion's Hottest Trend

Watch: Jason Wu "Embracing Nature" for Spring/Summer 2022 at NYFW. The future of fashion is all about the more is more approach. At least, that's what designers Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff believe style fans can expect to see in the months to come. Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the fashion powerhouses explained that people are ready to get dolled up again after living in loungewear for most of 2020.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy