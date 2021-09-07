CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 spurred investment in air filtration for schools—but it’s not an instant fix

By Mark Thomas Hernandez
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has brought increased attention to indoor air quality and the effect that ventilation has on reducing disease transmission in indoor spaces. A recent infrastructure survey reported that of the nearly 100,000 operating public school buildings across the U.S., more than a third have an immediate need for upgrades to the ventilation systems that help control indoor air quality and the spread of “aerosols.”

