Bert Griggs Memorial Jam to honor a music guru

A passion for live music brought them together. That’s how Lorrie Griggs described the spark of her relationship with her late husband Bert Griggs. Not only did they have a shared passion for music, but their taste in music aligned, as well. The couple discovered they had gone to some of the same concerts separately before meeting each other. Their relationship continued to be surrounded by music after Bert launched a graphic t-shirt company, Drifter Merch, based out of Mount Pleasant, selling band inspired shirts designed by Bert, as well as custom apparel, accessories and flags.