With ‘Fades, Fros And Books’ Barbershop Project, Young South Siders Can Get A Haircut While Boosting Their Reading Skills

By Atavia Reed
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURNSIDE — An Englewood native is turning barbershops into places where children can leave with a new love for books. Fades, Fros and Books was created by Chez Smith to inspire Black boys to discover the joys of reading. A mini-library is installed at various South Side barbershops to make reading more accessible and appealing to young folks stopping in for a cut.

Block Club Chicago

Hot Girlz Grill Opens At Rainbow Beach As Its Volunteer Owners Try To Kickstart Their Food Service Careers

SOUTH SHORE — Tieara LeShore is no rookie in the food service industry, nor is she a newbie to cheffing it up in the kitchen. LeShore has spent a few years managing and working concessions, and she knows how to make a stellar steak and mashed potatoes on her own. She’ll bring that expertise to the newly opened Hot Girlz Grill concession stand at Rainbow Beach, which she operates with five of her peers.
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago's diverse neighborhoods.

