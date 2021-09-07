With ‘Fades, Fros And Books’ Barbershop Project, Young South Siders Can Get A Haircut While Boosting Their Reading Skills
BURNSIDE — An Englewood native is turning barbershops into places where children can leave with a new love for books. Fades, Fros and Books was created by Chez Smith to inspire Black boys to discover the joys of reading. A mini-library is installed at various South Side barbershops to make reading more accessible and appealing to young folks stopping in for a cut.blockclubchicago.org
