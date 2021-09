Apple may be bumping up the sizes of the displays on its upcoming Apple Watch 7 models, according to a new rumor, with the larger version packing a nearly 2-inch screen. The Apple Watch 7 will come in larger sizes to boot, according to Bloomberg – in 41mm and 45mm, the latter of which will pack a 1.9-inch display with a 484 x 396 pixel resolution. That’s up from the 40mm and 44mm sizes in the Apple Watch 6, the latter of which had a 1.78-inch screen and 448 x 368 pixel resolution.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO