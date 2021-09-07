Yzerman’s Team As Camp Approaches

There may be a new white whale when it comes to the Boston Bruins search for a David Krejci replacement as the No. 2 center. Sure, the Bruins have said that Charlie Coyle enters training camp with the inside track as the No. 2 center, and top prospect Jack Studnicka is going to get opportunities to show he’s ready for the big time at 22 years old. But neither of these options is going to give the B’s the kind of production, two-way play or dynamic offensive ability as Krejci, not to mention is big game ability where “Playoff Krejci” routinely leveled up his game during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO