NHL

How Detroit Red Wings shape up two weeks from start of training camp

By Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings are two weeks out from the start of training camp, their ice time booked for Traverse City as has been tradition since 1997. They weren’t able to go in 2020, of course, because of COVID-19. This year’s event runs about a week later than normal, with a golf outing Sept. 22 and practices/scrimmages Sept. 23-28. Their exhibition season begins Sept. 29 with a game at the Chicago Blackhawks and runs through Oct. 9. The home opener is Oct. 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Steve Yzerman
#Golf#The Detroit Red Wings#The Chicago Blackhawks
