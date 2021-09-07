Red Sox Minor League Players of the Week: Oh, hello there Triston

BOSTON (CBS) — The COVID situation is getting so bad with the Red Sox that even one of the team’s COVID call-ups now has COVID. You can add infielder Yairo Munoz to Boston’s ever-growing list of players sidelined with the virus. During his afternoon appearance on WEEI, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed that Munoz tested positive COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. That makes it seven Red Sox players who have tested positive for COVID since last Friday: Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes, Martin Perez, Hirokazu Sawamura, Xander Bogaerts and now Munoz. Boston reliever Josh Taylor is also out after being deemed a close contact. Bogaerts started Tuesday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays but was pulled in the second inning when his test came back positive. All of this has left the Red Sox in a difficult position, shuffling players in and out of the lineup and up and down from Worcester. The team, meanwhile, has lost three straight and is clinging to a one-game lead for the second AL Wild Card spot. Boston is currently one of only six teams in MLB with a vaccination rate under 85 percent.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO