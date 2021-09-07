CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Minor League Players of the Week: Oh, hello there Triston

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a new feature here at Over The Monster in which we will be looking at the best players on the farm from the past week. With the new minor-league schedule being implemented this year that has teams playing six-game series every week with Mondays off, there are no Minor Lines on Tuesdays. We figured rather than just leaving that timeslot blank every week, we’d hand out some fake, virtual hardware. Each week, we’ll pick players of the week for both position players and pitchers, as well as an honorable mention in each category. (See Previous Winners Here)

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Sox Prospect Watch: Triston Casas steals the show

Triston Casas steals the show in this week’s Red Sox Prospect Watch. The Boston Red Sox had a much better week and as a fan, you have to be feeling at least a little bit better about their playoff chances at the moment. What’s most impressive about that though, is the fact that COVID has run rampant through the locker room, forcing the Red Sox to scramble.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox at Mariners lineups: You heard the man, it’s go time

The Red Sox take their high-wire act to the Pacific Northwest to face Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners tonight behind Eduardo Rodriguez (10:10 p.m., NESN). The Sox put up a good fight in Chicago against the mighty White Sox, and the task only gets a little easier among the 12th Men in Washington State. This is why it’s go time for Eduardo Rodriguez, per our own Matt Collins, who #Ed crosses at his own peril. Gilbert, a promising rookie, could be lights out tonight or get lit up, as it goes for talented rookies, and you know which one we want, friends. You KNOW it.
MLB
Over the Monster

Mariners 5, Red Sox 4: More of the Same

My oh my, the 2021 Red Sox season has been rather frustrating. Sure, the 2020 season was downright awful, and the 2021 season, for the most part, has been a darn delight comparatively speaking. The 2020 season was thankfully only 60 games, and those terrible 60 games gifted the Red Sox a top prospect in Marcelo Mayer. The 2021 season, meanwhile, has been more Jekyll and Hyde. There have been moments of overachieving where the Red Sox appeared as if they were destined to withstand a seven-game series against the Dodgers, a team that has nearly an All-Star at every position. But then there have been moments like we’ve seen lately, and like we saw again on Monday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Jay Groome
KEYT

Reds get minor league OF DeShields from Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have obtained minor league outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Boston Red Sox for cash. DeShields was with Boston’s Triple-A team in Worcester and was assigned to the Reds’ top minor league team in Louisville. The 29-year old DeShields provides outfield depth for the Reds, who started Tuesday in the second NL wild-card spot. DeShields has six years of big league experience. He has a .246 batting average and .326 on-base percentage along with 109 stolen bases in 576 games.
MLB
CBS Boston

Yairo Munoz Becomes Seventh Red Sox Player To Test Positive For COVID

BOSTON (CBS) — The COVID situation is getting so bad with the Red Sox that even one of the team’s COVID call-ups now has COVID. You can add infielder Yairo Munoz to Boston’s ever-growing list of players sidelined with the virus. During his afternoon appearance on WEEI, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed that Munoz tested positive COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. That makes it seven Red Sox players who have tested positive for COVID since last Friday: Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes, Martin Perez, Hirokazu Sawamura, Xander Bogaerts and now Munoz. Boston reliever Josh Taylor is also out after being deemed a close contact. Bogaerts started Tuesday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays but was pulled in the second inning when his test came back positive. All of this has left the Red Sox in a difficult position, shuffling players in and out of the lineup and up and down from Worcester. The team, meanwhile, has lost three straight and is clinging to a one-game lead for the second AL Wild Card spot. Boston is currently one of only six teams in MLB with a vaccination rate under 85 percent.
MLB
MetroWest Daily News

DIVIDED HOUSE: Unvaccinated Red Sox players risk ruining the season

The comments will be the most disappointing part of publishing this piece. The opinion expressed here is only that, and it’s backed with a reasonable amount of rationale. Regardless of how I feel about this brutal month of August just completed by the Red Sox, the reaction this is likely to generate will be more disheartening.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League System#Minor League#Hello There#Big Week#Minor Lines#Team Usa#Cba#The Red Sox#Portland Casas#Covid#Triple A#Double A
nbcboston.com

‘Gut-Wrenching': 11 Red Sox Players, Coaches Out Due to COVID

Eleven players and coaches are out on COVID protocols, either for testing positive or for being close contacts, as Red Sox officials try to contain a potential coronavirus outbreak on the team. Infielder Yairo Munoz is the latest Boston player to test positive for COVID-19, Red Sox manager Alex Cora...
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Nick Yorke with a three-hit night

Worcester W 4-3 Franchy Cordero, CF: 2-4, 1 2B, 2 R. Daniel Gossett (SP): 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K (62 pitches) Eduard Bazardo: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K (26 pitches) Durbin Feltman (W): 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K (23 pitches)
MLB
NBC Sports

Jarren Duran latest Red Sox player to hit COVID shelf

Yet another player from the Boston Red Sox has landed on the COVID-19 injured list. Rookie outfielder Jarren Duran became the 12th member of the organization to land on the list Friday after he was sent home earlier in the day when he reported not feeling well. To take Duran's...
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Another monster day for Triston Casas

Worcester W 3-0 Chad De La Guerra, 3B: 2-5, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB. Connor Seabold (SP; W): 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K (90 pitches) Colten Brewer (H): 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (39 pitches) Eduard Bazardo (SV): 1...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Kiké Hernández, José Iglesias, Triston Casas

Despite everything we’ve seen from the Red Sox of late, they still hold a multiple-game cushion for a postseason spot. Nothing has been given away. But if this season does slip away, it’s going to be hard not to shine a bright spotlight on this defense. (Alex Reimer; WEEI) The...
MLB
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Tanner Houck, Triston Casas

Kyle Schwarber might not have been the player most fans wanted at the trading deadline, but he is becoming the player the team needed. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Red Sox have been devastated by COVID, and while it is never a good time for an outbreak, the last month of the season has to be the worst. The team is still finding ways to win and they are playing with a “next man up” mentality. (Jen McCaffery; The Athletic)
MLB
Over the Monster

Game 142 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Rays

Just don’t get swept. As we’ve talked about before, the Red Sox don’t need to be perfect down the stretch. They just can’t collapse. A good way to not collapse is to simply not get swept. That would be my advice, anyway. This series finale will have Nathan Eovaldi on the bump for Boston with Shane McClanahan getting the ball for the Rays.
MLB
Over the Monster

The Red Seat Podcast: The one about defense

Good morning and welcome back to another edition of “The Red Seat” podcast. If you’ve stuck with this team during a frustrating month of August, one thing you’ve undoubtedly noticed is frustrating defense. Whether its a tag not applied at the plate, a routine fly ball lost in the sun, or simply a hot shot up the first base line, there are plenty of plays not being made. This is frustrating to us as fans, and has in many cases directly resulted in losing games.
MLB
nbcboston.com

Another Red Sox Player Placed on COVID-19 List

Another Boston Red Sox player has been added to the team's COVID-19 related injured list. The team announced Sunday that pitcher Phillips Valdez had been placed on the list. Brad Peacock was activated from Triple-A Worcester to fill his spot on the active roster. Valdez, 29, has made 28 appearances...
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox vs. Rays lineup: Fun sport, very fond of it

The Red Sox lost their second straight game to the Rays yesterday but will try to claw back into the series tonight behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:10 p.m., NESN). You don’t need to tell me things are bad. Things stink! But the only thing the Sox can do is win the game in front of them. That is tonight’s matchup against Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Probably not a good idea for Eovaldi to come out and throw at anyone, despite how bad the Sox are feeling about yesterday’s meltdown, which I only mention because a certain MLB.com Red Sox reporter suggested as much before deleting the tweet. If the Sox are out for blood, it’s the standings from which they’ll need to take it. Apparently standings have blood now. You heard it here first. I hope, at least.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy