Winning in Washington has been hard to come by recently; but 2021 may be different

By Jamual Forrest
Hogs Haven
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we all know, winning in Washington has been hard to come by since owner Daniel Snyder took over the team 21 years ago. Following the Jay Gruden era, Snyder looked to complete an entire team overhaul, from the front office to the coaching staff. Head Coach Ron Rivera has taken over, and right now, things are trending upward, but it would be naive to think that their recent history will be easy to overcome. So before we fully transition into 2021, let’s take time to recognize what the Washington Football Team is up against based on their recent seasons.

