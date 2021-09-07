CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Mountaintop View 9-7-21. Aztecs/Bulldogs/Warriors/Cowboys, MW POTW, PFF Team of Week, Empires Map, Poll

By RudyEspino
mwcconnection.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that we’ve made it through our first complete Overreaction Monday, some final thoughts on San Diego’s win after a slow start, Fresno State coming oh-so-close to an upset, Hawaii making their victory tougher with some second half mistakes, and where Wyoming goes after barely escaping an upset themselves. Additional links include our weekly Mountain West Players of the Week, two MW players make the PFF Team of the Week, and how the College Football Empires Map changes after Week 1. Lastly, we want to hear from you on which Week 1 losing schools will have the biggest turnaround. Enjoy!

www.mwcconnection.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
mwcconnection.com

Poke Preview Week 2: Northern Illinois Huskies

What: Wyoming Cowboys vs. Northern Illinois Huskies. Where: Brigham Field @ Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, Illinois. Head-to-Head: The Cowboys and the Huskies have only met head-to-head once before back in 2016, when Josh Allen and the Pokes avoided an upset in a contest that went all the way to triple overtime, eventually besting the Huskies 40-36.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
mwcconnection.com

Cowboys escape the Huskies in Dekalb, improve to 2-0

It was quite the tale of two halves for the Wyoming Cowboys in Saturday’s Week Two contest with the Huskies of Northern Illinois. The two teams squared off for what turned out to be an offensive slugfest, not unlike the last time they met in 2016 where the result had the Cowboys coming out on top over the Huskies, in triple overtime.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs vs. Cowboys Injury Report: 9/7

RB Giovani Bernard – Ankle – Full Participation. WR Chris Godwin – Quad – Limited Participation. TE Rob Gronkowski – Not Injury Related – Resting Veteran – Limited Participation. DT Steve McLendon – Not Injury Related – Resting Veteran – Did Not Participate. OLB Jaosn Pierre-Paul – Not Injury Related...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#College Football#American Football#Mw Potw#Pff Team#Mountain West Players#Rb Greg Bell#Fresno State#Portland State#Wyoming Cowboys#Fcs#Boise State#Special Team#Fbs#Fiu#Cfbempiresmap#Cfb Home#Cfbhome#Mw Team#Bad
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy