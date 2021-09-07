Mountaintop View 9-7-21. Aztecs/Bulldogs/Warriors/Cowboys, MW POTW, PFF Team of Week, Empires Map, Poll

Now that we’ve made it through our first complete Overreaction Monday, some final thoughts on San Diego’s win after a slow start, Fresno State coming oh-so-close to an upset, Hawaii making their victory tougher with some second half mistakes, and where Wyoming goes after barely escaping an upset themselves. Additional links include our weekly Mountain West Players of the Week, two MW players make the PFF Team of the Week, and how the College Football Empires Map changes after Week 1. Lastly, we want to hear from you on which Week 1 losing schools will have the biggest turnaround. Enjoy!