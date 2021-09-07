CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions 2021 Season Preview

By Logan Lamorandier
AllLions
 7 days ago

What a difference one year can make for the Detroit Lions.

With the 2021 regular season just days away, the Lions hardly resemble the 5-11 team from 2020.

Gone are former general manager Bob Quinn, head coach Matt Patricia, and longtime face of the franchise, quarterback Matthew Stafford.


© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The new regime now includes general manager Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and another former No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Jared Goff.

Those are only a few of the notable changes. The turnover in staff has created an entirely different landscape in terms of expectations, roster construction, culture, coaching philosophies, and the overall long-term outlook of the organization.

Yes, Holmes might use the euphemism of a “retool” rather than a rebuild, but there is no denying that Detroit's newest general manager intends to construct his team from the ground up.

The final roster is filled with young, developing players who were kept on the roster in favor of safer, more well-known veterans.

There are 24 new players on the 53-man roster, only four players over the age of 30, and are one of the youngest teams in the entire NFL. That screams of a team looking at the long-term future over the immediate short-term success.

In saying that, there will be plenty of in-season tinkering with the squad as well. The current roster is by no means a finished product.

Make no mistake, unless there are a ton of big surprises from some unheralded players, the Lions are going to struggle this season -- and that’s okay.

There is an obvious plan in place to turn the ship around down the line. Expect plenty of growing pains and turnover of the roster but keep an eye on what bright spots the Lions have in the pipeline for next season and beyond.

Offense

The days of the Lions being a high-powered passing attack are likely over for now.

Goff has shown in the past he can really rack up the stats in the right system and when surrounded by quality personnel.

Unfortunately for Detroit's new 26-year-old quarterback, he won’t be in the best situation in his inaugural season in Motown. Add in the fact that Goff has struggled the past couple of years since his Super Bowl run, it's fair to assume he won’t be able to find that 2018 season magic.

When looking at the wide receivers group, plenty of reasons for concern arise. Objectively, the Lions probably have the weakest wideout room in the entire league.

Not that you need elite talent at the position to have a successful offense, but teams still need to be more balanced in other facets of the game to make up for the deficiency. Look for Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson and the running backs to help pick up the slack in the passing game to methodically move the ball down the field.

If there is one thing the Lions can hang their hat on, it’s the offensive line. Taylor Decker is a proven left tackle, and center Frank Ragnow is among the best centers in the league. When you include the promising left guard Jonah Jackson, along with rookie Penei Sewell, the opportunity is there for the Lions to have a very formidable offensive front, barring any unforeseen injuries.

However, there is not a lot of depth up front, and Sewell is trying to shake off the rust from a year off while also switching to the right side of the line.

No matter the case, it’s likely the Lions' strongest position group on offense. If the offensive line can live up to expectations, it should provide the team with an improved run game -- which is when Goff is at his best.

Neither the oft-injured D’Andre Swift or Jamaal Williams have proven they can excel at creating rushing yards for themselves with poor blocking up front. If the offensive line can open some running lanes, it shouldn’t be an issue since the running back talent is there.

Perhaps the biggest issue with the running game will be situational football. The Lions need to remain close in games in order for them to continue running the football.

Overall, the Lions will need to be able to rush the football in order for the offense to be successful.

Actually, to be successful as a team in general, a lot will be predicated on the offense's ability to run the ball.

A ground and pound offense will only help open up throwing the football as well. Don’t expect a downfield attack, but more long drives that take what the defense is giving them.


© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

AllLions

Detroit, MI
