CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

High-Flying Hawkeyes Grab Spotlight as Badgers Stumble

By Herb Gould
TMGSports
TMGSports
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbKJQ_0bohNC4o00

Maybe it’s just a Week 1 reaction/over-reaction. But in the most significant development as Big Ten teams opened their seasons, there’s a new frontrunner in the West: Iowa.

The Hawkeyes took apart an Indiana team that was a popular pick to be Ohio State’s chief challenger in the East.

It figures that Iowa, known for stout defense and under-nourished offense, would be led by Riley Moss (shown above), the ``explosive'' cornerback who returned a pair of interceptions 30 and 55 yards for touchdowns in the Hawkeyes’ 34-6 rout of Iowa.

The Hawkeyes’ trip to Iowa State this week now becomes a battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy that will stir up a cyclone of excitement far beyond the borders of the Hawkeye State.

Even more notable: The Hawkeyes rattled Michael Penix Jr., the Indiana quarterback who’s supposed to be a very serious candidate for Offensive Player of the Year in the Big Ten. How Penix, who’s returning from a major injury, bounces back from this setback will be interesting to watch.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin, the pre-season favorite to regain its perch atop the Big Ten West, looked very vulnerable in its upset loss to Penn State.

Oh, and by the way, the Nittany Lions look like they are back. So much for the speculation that the Hoosiers had supplanted Penn State as Ohio State's chief worry.

The Badgers were left muttering about a 16-10 loss in which they had 29 first downs to Penn State’s 11 and gained 359 yards to Penn State 297 yards but came up short.

Because they lost the turnover battle 3-0. Which is huge. And missed a chip-shot field goal that was hugely deflating.

And most of all, they lost because Graham Mertz looked more like Fred Mertz than Otto Graham.

That’s the biggest reason the focus turns to Iowa rather than Wisconsin. That could change, of course—especially when the Badgers take on Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 25.

But right now, we are left to wonder what caused Mertz’ deer-in-the-headlights performance when it mattered most.

Certainly, Penn State’s outstanding defensive work had a lot to do with it. And Mertz, perhaps the most ballyhooed QB in Badger history, was not in mid-season form. He showed flashes as a freshman, but looked very wobbly on Saturday.

The fact that coach Paul Chryst called a maddeningly conservative game plan didn’t help. Endless runs up the middle, the Badgers’ stock in trade, failed far too often. And when Mertz did pass, he was forced to make hurried throws to receivers who were rarely open.

Here’s what I wonder about: Did Chryst fall in love with Mertz’ dazzling potential, and under-value Jack Coan? That will be an interesting storyline when Coan, who’s now the Notre Dame QB, and Mertz go head-to-head.

That’s especially true because, while Mertz looked lost at home against Penn State, Coan threw for four touchdowns as the Irish survived 41-38 in overtime at raucous Florida State.

Elsewhere around the league, Ohio State did what it needed to do in a 45-31 win at Minnesota. Yeah, the jacked-up Gophers were inspired at times. And yeah, that Buckeyes’ defense has questions to answer. Again.

Michigan also took care of its business against Western Michigan 47-14. And its showdown against Washington this week takes on a very different look after the Huskies were utterly shocked by Montana 13-7. Does the Pac-12 know how to mess up things or what? Not a good deal for Jim Harbaugh, either. What was supposed to be a signature win opportunity now looks like a dangerous meeting. Winning will not be a big deal. But losing? That now becomes a potentially big deal.

Michigan State smacked apparently rebuilding-not-reloading Northwestern 38-21 as Kenneth Walker III rushed for 264 yards and four TDs. The Wildcats have had a history of slow starts recently, but Pat Fitzgerald seems to have a lot of work to do.

Meanwhile, the Spartans will have a chance to show their progress under second-year coach Mel Tucker when they travel to Miami on Sept. 18.

On the Eastern front, Rutgers stomped (yawn) Temple 61-14 while Maryland (good win) edged West Virginia 30-24. In the West, Purdue took care of toothless Oregon State 30-21 and Nebraska whipped Fordham 52-7. Fordham? Really?

And in case you missed it, Illinois, coming off that rousing win over Nebraska in Bret Bielema’s debut, plummeted back to earth in a 37-30 loss to UTSA. That’s the University of Texas at San Antonio. The Roadrunners are one of those sneaky good teams. But that still doesn’t make for a good look in Central Illinois.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Nebraska State
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania High School Football Coach Dies of COVID

Another day, another school district devastated by the non-stop surge of coronavirus cases. Days after a 24-year-old basketball coach in Georgia died of the virus, Pennsylvania’s Northampton Area School District said that social studies teacher and high-school football coach Mike Gurdineer had died after battling COVID. “Our hearts break for Coach Gurdineer and his family today as we offer our condolences to all who have crossed paths with Mike,” Athletic Director Shaun Murray said in a statement. Before moving to Pennsylvania, Gurdineer had been line coach at New York’s Southern Lehigh School District when they won the district title.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State drum major Austin Bowman picks himself up after fall

You can’t see too much when you’re about to make a ramp entrance at Ohio Stadium. Standing at the north end, in the shadow of the rotunda, the throng of 100,000-plus scarlet-and-gray-clad fans reveals itself gradually as you descend to field level. At top speed, it gets to you in...
OHIO STATE
AL.com

Bryan Harsin: 3 Auburn players ‘day-to-day’ ahead of Penn State game

Three Auburn players who missed last weekend’s 62-0 win against Alabama State are “day-to-day” heading into this weekend’s marquee nonconference matchup with No. 10 Penn State. Senior running back Shaun Shivers, cornerback Jaylin Simpson and starting wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson all missed Auburn’s Week 2 blowout of Alabama State for...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Hawkeyes#American Football#Ohio State#Iowa State#Hoosiers#Penn State#Badgers#Irish#Buckeyes#Western Michigan#Pac 12#Michigan State#Spartans#Eastern#Rutgers#Purdue#Fordham#Utsa#The University Of Texas
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
HOT 107.9

Local Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Kevin Faulk’s 19-Year-Old Daughter, Kevione Faulk

It is with great sadness that we report Kevin Faulk's 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk, has passed away. Kevione is one of Faulk's three children with his wife LaTisha and the news of her passing sent shockwaves through our local community. Although an official cause of death was not revealed, LSU confirmed the reports of her passing with a heartfelt message from the football team's official Twitter account.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
OHIO STATE
College Football News

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Nebraska prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. The Huskers have turned it back around. They looked they needed a few tune-ups to start the season as they stumbled their way through a Week 1 loss to Illinois. Beating Fordham and Buffalo doesn’t change anything if they can’t roasted by Oklahoma and Michigan State on the road over the next two weeks, but there are improvements.
NEBRASKA STATE
thecomeback.com

Notable NFL assistant has reportedly emerged as USC head coach candidate

The head coaching job for the USC Trojans football team is one of the most coveted in college football. The program was a dynasty not too long ago and could easily become one again in the wide-open Pac-12. When Clay Helton was fired on Monday, it opened the door for the school to find the right fit for the position. And while a lot of people think Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer would love nothing more than to jump ship and return to college football, there are plenty of other candidates in the mix for real.
NFL
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
70
Followers
145
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy