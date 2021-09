T.J. Watt is widely considered a favorite to win 2021 Defensive Player of the Year honors entering a contract season with the Steelers. That's assuming the star pass rusher suits up for Pittsburgh, which might not be the case in Week 1. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Watt's availability for the Steelers' season opener against the Bills on Sunday appears "in doubt" barring a last-minute agreement on a new contract. The Pro Bowler did not fully participate in a single team practice throughout training camp, and his practice status ahead of Sunday's matchup has not changed while he seeks a pay raise.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO