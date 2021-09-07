2021 NFL Week 1 power rankings: It is a prove-it year for the Dallas Cowboys
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to football season. We have finally made it through the wilderness that is the offseason and arrived at Week 1. The Dallas Cowboys will actually get the party started sooner than most as they will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener on Thursday. Tampa will be playing for the first time since winning the Super Bowl last February in this very same stadium.www.bloggingtheboys.com
Comments / 0