COVID-19 patients report the most common long-term symptoms after having the virus

Long COVID is real for people, even those who suffered a mild case of COVID-19.

Long COVID is when an individual who has had the illness still suffers side effects over two weeks after having it.

Studies are still being done, but what researchers do know is that 1 in 3 adults that have had COVID-19 will have at least one symptom lasting longer than two weeks.

In one study completed in the UK, researchers found that 25% of its participants between 35 and 69 years of age still had symptoms after five weeks of being diagnosed.

Hospitalization made the chances of long haul symptoms higher. A study in Italy showed 87% of people who were hospitalized still had symptoms two months after being released.

A study published for Nature’s Scientific Reports reviewed thousands of studies for long COVID, and then completed a meta-analysis of 47,910 patients between the ages of 17 and 87 to determine the most common symptoms.

The following 25 symptoms are the most common:

Fatigue: 58% reported

Headaches: 44% reported

Attention disorder: 27% reported

Hair loss: 25% reported

Dyspnea, or difficulty breathing: 24% reported

Ageusia, or loss of taste: 23% reported

Anosmia, or loss of smell: 21% reported

Post-activity polypnea, or heavy breathing/panting/sweating: 21% reported

Joint pain: 19% reported

Cough: 19% reported

Sweat: 17% reported

Nausea or vomiting: 16% reported

Chest pain: 16% reported

Memory loss: 16% reported

Hearing loss or ringing in the ears: 15% reported

Anxiety: 13% reported

Depression: 12% reported

Digestive disorders: 12% reported

Weight loss: 12% reported

Cutaneous signs, or skin and dermatological issues: 12%reported

Increase in resting heart rate: 11% reported

Palpitations: 11% reported

Pain: 11% reported

Intermittent fever: 11% reported

Sleep disorder: 11% reported

There are also 30 other symptoms that are considered less common, like psychiatric disorders and kidney failure.

The range of time that these side effects are reported are between 14 and 110 days after a patient has had COVID-19.

Individuals who contracted COVID-19 during the first wave of 2020 are still dealing with brain fog today.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)