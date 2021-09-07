CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Interferon Signaling and Antigen Presentation is Predictive of Response to Upfront Treatment of Advanced HCC

By Caroline Seymour
targetedonc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study has shown that high interferon signaling and expression of MHC-II related genes can predict response to therapy is patients with advanced heptocellular carcinoma being treated for the first time. Prediction of improvement progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) following immediate...

targetedonc.com

Investigators Initiate Treatment With ERAS-007 in Patients With EGFR-Positive NSCLC

The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1b/2 trial of ERAS-007, an extracellular signal-regulated kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1b/2 trial (NCT04866134) of ERAS-007, an extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) inhibitor, for the treatment...
CANCER
healio.com

Age, arterial hypertension predicts COVID-19 vaccine response in LT patients

Researchers recommended a third SARS-CoV-2 vaccination dose for liver transplant recipients and patients with cirrhosis who have a low or absent serological response. “In initial clinical trials investigating the efficacy and safety of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, various immunocompromised or immunosuppressed patient populations (ie, patients with liver cirrhosis (LC) or LT recipients) were not included. However, markedly increased mortality due to COVID-19 has been described for both patient groups compared to the healthy population,” Darius F. Ruether, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany, and colleagues wrote. “Preliminary data showed that LT recipients might be less likely to reach seroconversion after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, but up to now few detailed data are available on patients with cirrhosis.”
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Systemic Treatment Advances for Advanced HCC

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, Mayo Clinic, Edward Kim, MD, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Anjana Pillai, MD, University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, Amit Singal, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Rachna Shroff, MD, University of Arizona, Arndt Vogel, MD, Hannover Medical School, Mark Yarchoan, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine. Exciting...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Checkpoint Inhibition Plus Ablation Shows Promise in Advanced HCC

Efficacy and safety have been demonstrated with the combination of durvalumab with tremelimumab and transcatheter arterial chemoembolization or radiofrequency ablation in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. Results from a pilot study show that combining durvalumab (Imfinzi) with tremelimumab and transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE) or radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is effective a safe for...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Frontline Maintenance With Gemogenovatucel-T Signals Activity in Homologous Recombination Proficient Advanced Ovarian Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Rodney P. Rocconi, MD, FACOG, discussed the analysis of the homologous recombination proficient patients with advanced-stage ovarian cancer treated in the phase 2 VITAL study as well as a biomarker analysis. The use of gemogenovatucel-T (Vigil) as frontline maintenance in stage III/IV ovarian cancer...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Results of the Study of Tislelizumab in Unresectable HCC

Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center discusses the results of the phase 2 study of tislelizumab in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center discusses the results of the phase 2 study...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Studying the Tumor Microenvironment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

In an interview, Amaia Lujambio, MD discussed the diversity of genomic alterations in hepatocellular and advanced in molecular testing that could shape future understanding of the disease. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a unique disease that not only presents differently in each patient, but also has a wide range of genetic...
CANCER
Newswise

‘Molecular Twin’ Initiative Will Help Advance Precision Cancer Treatment

Newswise — Los Angeles (September 9, 2021) --By creating these "molecular twins," scientists can genetically classify cancer genes and proteins of particular tumors obtained from thousands of Cedars-Sinai cancer patients to build a database that will be mined by investigators, including those outside Cedars-Sinai. The Molecular Twin initiative also will advance cancer care and research in underserved populations and enable investigators to analyze how ethnic and racial disparities affect tumor biology and treatment among diverse populations.
CANCER
onclive.com

Frontline IO for Advanced HCC

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, Mayo Clinic, Edward Kim, MD, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Anjana Pillai, MD, University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, Amit Singal, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Rachna Shroff, MD, University of Arizona, Arndt Vogel, MD, Hannover Medical School, Mark Yarchoan, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine. Considerations...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Predicting whether patients will respond to cancer treatment is a step closer

A new technology that can study which therapies will work on patients with solid cancerous tumors has been developed by scientists at UCL. Researchers say the tool, which can rapidly test tumorous tissue against different treatments, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy or radiotherapy, could be used by clinicians to pinpoint the best therapy for a particular patient.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Role of Molecular Testing in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

An expert in ovarian cancer reviews best practices for molecular testing in patients with advanced ovarian cancer and the implications of testing results for treatment selections. Ramez Eskander, MD: Considering patients with advanced stage epithelial ovarian cancer, we take multiple things into account when we think about prognosis and treatment....
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Targeted Therapies, Immunotherapies Lead the Way to Optimal Benefit in T-ALL

According to David T. Teachey, MD, newly developed therapies have improved remission rates in T-ALL and B-ALL. Over the past 60 years, overall improvements in the cure rate for patients with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) have been one of the great success stories of modern medicine, according to David T. Teachey, MD, attending physician and researcher at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. When compared with patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), patients with T-ALL had inferior outcomes. In the last 10 years, however, those rates have become more comparable. Yet, despite a survival rate of close to 90% in T-ALL, investigators continue to strive to attain 100% survival.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Frontline Maintenance Therapy in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Dr Ramez Eskander reviews the options and goals for frontline maintenance therapy in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Ramez Eskander, MD: The treatment of frontline ovarian cancer has changed in the last several years. I would venture to say that we’ve entered a world of maintenance strategies for most patients in the frontline setting. The perspective to take, or what I would consider the important factors in making a decision vary based on the patient, their disease status, performance status, and in a shared-decision making capacity to determine what is best for that patient at that time. The way I like to think about maintenance treatment is based on the molecular testing for that patient. If a patient is found to have a germline or a somatic BRCA mutation, the data from SOLO-1, which was a maintenance study that explored olaparib as a monotherapy in patients with a germline or somatic BRCA alteration, showed a dramatic improvement in progression-free survival [PFS]. [Susana] Banerjee, [MBBS, MA, PhD, FRCP] recently presented the 5-year PFS data confirming the magnitude of benefit preserved well after the discontinuation of the 24 months of olaparib in comparison to the placebo arm. And that hazard ratio was approximately 0.3, so a 70% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. Patients with a germline or somatic BRCA mutation should be on a maintenance PARP inhibitor in the frontline setting because of that advantage, that benefit with PARP therapy.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Considerations for Selecting PARP Inhibitor Maintenance Therapy

Dr Ramez Eskander shares his insights on considerations for selecting appropriate PARP inhibitor therapy for patients based on molecular testing and other factors. Ramez Eskander, MD: With the evolution of PARP inhibitors as a treatment strategy in the ovarian cancer space, we’ve realized that we’ve made significant gains and have various treatment options in the setting, and it’s important to note that this patient in this clinical scenario was counseled and was treated with maintenance rucaparib in the platinum-sensitive response. Again, this patient had received maintenance bevacizumab monotherapy in the front line after initial completion of chemotherapy. It is a patient who is PARP inhibitor naïve specifically. And that’s important to remember. We know the data regarding rucaparib, the ARIEL3 clinical trial supporting the efficacy, the safety, and the tolerability of this drug, which was again given until disease progression or unacceptable adverse events. There was also an interesting abstract that was presented that compared real-world data among PARP inhibitors. There are other options for PARP maintenance in the platinum-sensitive setting in a patient who is PARP naïve. And what we saw was that rucaparib and olaparib appeared to be better tolerated than niraparib when it came to dose interruptions or dose reductions. We don’t have any head-to-head data the way that we want it, but they are data that help us contextualize potentially the treatment-related tolerability or adverse effects that may be experienced on therapy. The other important thing to note is that niraparib has an individualized starting dose, a dose that’s dependent on baseline weight and platelet count. If you have a patient who has struggled with thrombocytopenia, understanding that may guide you away potentially from one PARP inhibitor to consider another PARP inhibitor such as rucaparib for maintenance strategy. Analogously, a patient who has poorly controlled hypertension may not tolerate niraparib as well, and you might want to consider others.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Durvalumab and Chemotherapy, Plus or Minus Tremelimumab Yields Survival Benefit in Frontline Treatment of Advanced NSCLC

The phase 3 POSEIDON trial indicated that patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer who were treated with first-line durvalumab and chemotherapy with or without tremelimumab experienced a statistically significant survival benefit. A statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) was obtained utilizing a first-line combination of durvalumab (Imfinzi) and...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

PARP Inhibitors in Advanced Ovarian Cancer: Mechanism of Action and Tolerability

An expert in ovarian cancer discusses the mechanism of action of PARP inhibitors in treating advanced ovarian cancer and comments on tolerability profiles of available agents. Ramez Eskander, MD: PARP inhibitors have emerged as paradigm changing in the ovarian cancer space. We to some degree simplify the mechanism of action, although we believe it’s more complex. But essentially what you have is DNA damage is occurring constantly, particularly in malignant cells that are replicating carelessly. And when you acquire double-stranded DNA breaks, you need effective homologous recombination deficiency [HRD] dependent on BRCA, although there are other low fidelity, higher error mechanisms for DNA repair. But you need a functional BRCA for high fidelity repair of double-stranded breaks. Conversely, we also have single-stranded breaks in the DNA, and PARP and the PARP proteins are responsible for facilitating the repair of single-stranded DNA breaks. What we’ve identified is in patients who are BRCA mutated or homologous recombination deficient, they can't repair double-stranded breaks efficiently. If you have single-stranded breaks, at the replication fork those become double-stranded breaks. And if you have nonfunctional BRCA or homologous recombination deficiency, that drives cell death, synthetic lethality.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Onvansertib Added to SOC Improves Responses and Survival in KRAS-Mutant mCRC

Onvansertib has demonstrated positive efficacy and safety in patients with KRAS-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. In patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), treatment with onvansertib showed improved efficacy compared with the current standard-of-care (SOC) irinotecan, fluorouracil (5-FU), and folinic acid (leucovorin; FOLFIRI) in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin), according to a press release from Cardiff Oncology.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Ovarian Cancer: Current Status and Future Directions

Ramez Eskander, MD, summarizes the current status of ovarian cancer treatment and reviews unanswered questions and future directions. Ramez Eskander, MD: I want to take a moment to talk about where we are with ovarian cancer therapy. We were very excited about the potential opportunity for immunotherapy in patients with ovarian cancer, but unfortunately all the studies conducted to date have been negative. We’ve had the JAVELIN series, JAVELIN 200 and JAVELIN 100, which showed no benefit with incorporation of immune checkpoint inhibitor with chemotherapy in the platinum-resistant and platinum-sensitive settings. We’ve also had the IMagyn050 trial, which looked at atezolizumab and bevacizumab as a maintenance strategy in the front line. Again, it showed no difference in the patient populations. And we haven’t been able to define a particular biomarker cohort that may potentially benefit the most from immunotherapy. It’s unclear what the role of immunotherapy is going to be. I can tell you that right now we are awaiting the results of multiple prospective frontline clinical trials. We have ATHENA, we have FIRST, we have DUO-O, among others, which are looking specifically at the question of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and PARP inhibition strategies, and the immunotherapy PARP combination and whether PARP inhibitors can drive neoantigen formation and sensitize to immunotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibition. We anticipate some of these may read out soon. We are anxious to see what the results are.
CANCER

