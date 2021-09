As physicians we’re used to encountering illness on a daily basis. And 18 months in, COVID-19 illnesses are unfortunately all too familiar. But this wave is different. Even in our profession, never did we expect it to go on this long. Never did we expect to see so many kids get so sick; so many ICUs get overrun, again; so few staff to go around that we just don’t get a break or even - in the case of some of our colleagues - leave the profession; so much death. Some communities have been driven to the brink of complete shutdown.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO