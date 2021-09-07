Strong to severe storms moving into Michiana Tuesday afternoon, evening

(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) Temperatures warm quite a bit by Tuesday afternoon, Sep. 7. A high in the mid to upper 80s will make today the warmest of the week. Cloud cover increases as we head into the afternoon. There will be a line of thunderstorms ahead of a cold front, arriving late this afternoon/early evening. This line will bring potentially damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rain, and possibly hail. The line moves quickly, so flooding concerns stay low. Storms exit Michiana by midnight. Things are quieter and cooler to end the week. There is plenty of sunshine to enjoy Wednesday through the weekend. There’s a slight chance for a lake effect shower Wednesday overnight into early Thursday morning, otherwise rain chances hold off until next week.