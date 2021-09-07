National View: Have you thanked a school bus driver lately?
According to CNN, pandemic fears and enhanced unemployment benefits have left the nation facing a serious shortage of qualified school bus drivers. The problem is acute, despite districts implementing recruitment campaigns, offering sign-up bonuses, and even fudging on the standards. (“Question one. Fill in the blank: The wheels on the bus go round and ____” “Wait, wait. Don’t tell me. I got this. Round and … covered with sprinkles?!”)www.duluthnewstribune.com
