National View: Have you thanked a school bus driver lately?

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to CNN, pandemic fears and enhanced unemployment benefits have left the nation facing a serious shortage of qualified school bus drivers. The problem is acute, despite districts implementing recruitment campaigns, offering sign-up bonuses, and even fudging on the standards. (“Question one. Fill in the blank: The wheels on the bus go round and ____” “Wait, wait. Don’t tell me. I got this. Round and … covered with sprinkles?!”)

