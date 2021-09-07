History repeats itself

After years of efforts by activists, a pair of rulings from Virginia's state Supreme Court finally cleared the way for Wednesday's removal. The only surprise was "how meekly (Lee) surrendered": In under two hours, "A statue that had been a towering fixture was humbly reduced by an unwillingness to abide Lost Cause idolatry any longer." As Lee came down just before 9 a.m., a crowd chanted, "Na na na na, hey hey, hey good-bye." By 10:45, workers had unceremoniously sawed off his torso and begun loading it into a flatbed truck. For now, the statue will go into storage; the pedestal will remain in place during a community-driven effort to "re-imagine" the space, which has long served as a BLM nexus unofficially dubbed the Marcus-David Peters Circle in honor of a Black teacher killed by police. The action was inevitably slammed by a few revisionist crackpots like Laura Ingraham and some old guy trapped at a Florida golf club who decried the loss of the "magnificent" and "genius" Lee; he exclaimed the brutal, racist general was great at everything "except for Gettysburg" - kinda like "except for losing the election" - and deliriously mused, "If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan." Elsewhere, sane, reputable people celebrated the change as a chance to "honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are" - even belatedly, bittersweetly, with much work remaining. MSNBC's Chris Hayes offers a historic look at that long, seesawing battle for multi-racial democracy, from Lee to Reconstruction to Jim Crow to John Lewis to John Roberts' shredding of voting rights and today's ongoing voting suppression efforts; given our enduring racism, he concludes, "No victory in the struggle about the nature of this country is ever final." And Lee, you lose again.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO