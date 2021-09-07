The Columbus Organization Acquires Shift New Jersey to Become New Jersey’s Leading Support Coordination Company
BLUE BELL, PA — The Columbus Organization announced the acquisition of Shift New Jersey, a support coordination, transition assessment, and job/college support agency with close to a decade of experience in the state. With this acquisition, The Columbus Organization’s team of 58 Support Coordinators, Supervisors, and Directors will now serve over 1,600 individuals, making it the leading Support Coordination agency in New Jersey.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0