The Columbus Organization Acquires Shift New Jersey to Become New Jersey’s Leading Support Coordination Company

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) announced that Andrew (Andy) Tometich will become its new Chief Executive Officer and President, as well as a member of the Board of Directors effective December 1, 2021. Mr. Tometich will enter Quaker Houghton in early October 2021 and begin transitioning with Michael F. Barry who will retire on December 31, 2021. Mr. Barry has worked at Quaker Houghton for more than 23 years, and spent the last 13 as Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Barry will continue on as Chairman of the Board.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO