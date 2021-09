A new trailer for the upcoming game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been released showing off the game’s tactical-based superhero gameplay. Late last month, it was officially announced that a new Marvel video game was under development. The game was revealed to be Marvel’s Midnight Suns in its announcement trailer. The game comes from Firaxis Games, best known for its work on the RTS XCOM video game series. The trailer, however, did not reveal what the game would be about not how would it play. Now, Firaxis Games has revealed a bit more about its upcoming game.

