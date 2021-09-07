Blue Jays: Reports of Extension Talks With Marcus Semien; Robbie Ray is Next

The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to extend Marcus Semien, but if they can’t, they will be just fine moving forward. The Toronto Blue Jays took an $18M gamble on Marcus Semien last offseason and to say it is paying off is an understatement. The 30 year old middle infielder is approaching 6 fWAR with 35 homers and a 131 wRC+. There have been reports that Toronto has tried to extend him already this season, but they have not been successful. While it would be great to keep his production in the lineup for a few more years, it wouldn’t be the end of the world if they didn’t. Standard Batting.

