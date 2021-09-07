CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays: Reports of Extension Talks With Marcus Semien; Robbie Ray is Next

By Dave Litman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMVP contender or Cy Young candidate? Decisions, decisions. The Blue Jays must be ready to plunge into the free-agent pool even deeper than ever this offseason. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, sources say that the Blue Jays have already attempted to get second baseman Marcus Semien to agree to an extension, though “without success to this point.” The sources also say they will start talking with ace pitcher Robbie Ray in the offseason.

FanSided

Blue Jays: Marcus Semien punishes his former team in key win

Last night’s game against the Oakland Athletics featured a ton of drama for the Blue Jays. Two A’s players got hit by starting pitcher Alek Manoah with Starling Marte being forced to leave the game, the Jays came back down 8 to 2 to put up six runs in the eighth and tie the game, led by a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grand slam. Jordan Romano would enter the ninth and gave up a two-run shot to put the Athletics ahead but would eventually walk away victorious when Marcus Semien crushed a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the inning, securing an 11-10 Blue Jays win.
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: Robbie Ray breaks impressive league record against Baltimore

It is safe to say that Robbie Ray has been one of the strongest players not only in the Blue Jays rotation but across the entire pitching corps. Signing with the club this past off-season on a one-year deal worth $8 million dollars, not many would have predicted the season the southpaw is having. After yesterday’s start against the Baltimore Orioles, Ray moves to a 10-5 record with a 2.71 ERA through 26 starts with 202 strikeouts through 159.1 innings of work. The starter currently owns a 1.01 WHIP on the season as well as keeping opponents to a .208 batting average with 11.41 strikeouts per nine innings.
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: Robbie Ray’s Cy Young chances just improved even more

Robbie Ray has pitched well enough for the Blue Jays this season to warrant strong Cy Young award consideration, and his chances just improved even more. The American League’s strikeout leader is arguably one of three leading candidates for the honour. There are several others who are still in the conversation, but as of today I would bet good money that the top three would consist of Ray, Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, and Lance Lynn of the White Sox.
MLB
Semien, Gurriel Jr. lead Blue Jays over Athletics in wild comeback win

TORONTO — The Blue Jays continue to live by the home run this season as late-game bombs from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Marcus Semien kept their near-death playoff hopes alive on Friday. Gurriel smashed a no-doubt grand slam to left to spearhead a six-run rally in the eighth inning, and...
Blue Jays: Marcus Semien pushing Alomar’s franchise records

Marcus Semien has been so good during the 2021 season that he’s setting new bars for second basemen in Blue Jays franchise history. The 31 year old has turned out to be an absolute bargain, and the only downside is that his contract was just for one season at 18 million dollars. The Blue Jays paid a fairly steep rate for a one-year deal on a former MVP candidate looking to bounce back, and Semien has rewarded them and likely even exceeded the high-end hopes they had for him by putting up the best numbers of his career.
Robbie Ray, Blue Jays attempt to complete sweep of A’s

The Toronto Blue Jays will go for a sweep of their three-game series with the visiting Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon as they try to improve their position in the American League wild-card race. The Blue Jays (72-62) won the first two games of the series, 11-10 and 10-8, to...
Blue Jays' Robbie Ray named AL pitcher of the month for August

After a sterling run of performances with the Toronto Blue Jays throughout August, Robbie Ray was recognized by the league on Thursday, earning American League pitcher of the month honours. Ray made six starts for the Blue Jays, posting a 1.76 ERA while allowing just 27 hits and eight walks....
Unpopular Opinion: Blue Jays Will Be Fine Without Semien

The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to extend Marcus Semien, but if they can’t, they will be just fine moving forward. The Toronto Blue Jays took an $18M gamble on Marcus Semien last offseason and to say it is paying off is an understatement. The 30 year old middle infielder is approaching 6 fWAR with 35 homers and a 131 wRC+. There have been reports that Toronto has tried to extend him already this season, but they have not been successful. While it would be great to keep his production in the lineup for a few more years, it wouldn’t be the end of the world if they didn’t. Standard Batting.
Blue Jays’ Robbie Ray continues Cy Young push with dominant start vs. Athletics

One year ago Robbie Ray was statistically one of the worst starting pitchers in the big leagues. This year he’s in the American League Cy Young conversation. Sunday afternoon Ray dominated again for the Blue Jays (TOR 8, OAK 0), holding the Athletics to one hit in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out 10 and walked three, and he has struck out 45 batters and allowed only four runs in his last four starts and 28 innings. Ray is the first pitcher in franchise history with four straight double-digit strikeout starts.
MLB roundup: Guerrero Jr., Semien power surging Blue Jays past Yankees 8-0

NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-0 on Monday for their fifth straight win. Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8) pitched six effective innings as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time...
Blue Jays Lefty Robbie Ray Likely Has A Big Payday In His Future

The Blue Jays are still a threat to sneak into the playoffs in 2021, so it’s fair to say that the organization likely isn’t focused on the offseason just yet. However, when the offseason does roll around, Toronto is going to have a big decision on its hands. Ray is...
Marcus Semien Signing Is Paying Massive Dividends For Blue Jays

Toronto is a legit contender, and there’s a multitude of reasons as to why. Among those reasons, you’ve got superstar infielder Marcus Semien. The 2021 campaign is Semien’s first with the Blue Jays, and let’s just say this: It’s working out exceptionally well. There’s no telling where Toronto would be...
Blue Jays: Robbie Ray responds to Brandon Hyde’s chirping: “Waste of time”

Blue Jays ace Robbie Ray had some choice words for Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde’s antics on Friday night. Hyde lost his cool against the AL Cy Young candidate on Friday, as he was seen screaming at Ray from the dugout to pitch quicker. Ray seemed concerned with the Orioles timing their at-bats.
