SRU’s Litwin named PSAC Player of Week

Slippery Rock University wide receiver Henry Litwin was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Rock’s 24-21 victory over Wayne State last Thursday. Litwin caught eight passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. He made a one-handed touchdown catch that ended up on ESPN as the #3-play of the Sports Center’s nightly Top 10. The 159 receiving yards were the most by any receiver in the PSAC during Week One. The Rock will host East Stroudsburg Saturday night for their home opener at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Hear the game on The Rock Station 97.7fm.