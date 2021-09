Whenever the stock market falters and goes through a period of weakness like we have seen thus far in September, there are two things that investors should do. First, they should reflect on the companies that they own and decide whether or not to reduce their exposure to underperformers that might really drag their portfolio down if the market indeed heads into a corrective phase. After that, investors should create a plan of attack that allows them to capitalize on high-quality companies that become more attractive as their prices go down.

