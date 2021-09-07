CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Kemp Announces New Chief Operating Officer and Additional Staff

albanyceo.com
 9 days ago

Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced recent additions to the Governor's Office staff in operations, policy and legislative affairs, and communications. "I am proud to announce changes and additions to my office staff in operations, policy and legislative affairs, and communications,” said Governor Kemp. “During unprecedented times, I am grateful to these experienced professionals for their dedication to making Georgia an even better place to live, work, and raise a family."

albanyceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
On Common Ground News

President Biden announces vaccine mandate, Georgia Gov. Kemp vows legal action

Children’s Health Defense plans national Walk Out Week. ATLANTA, GA—Gov. Brian Kemp is vowing to fight President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for all employers with more than 100 workers. President Biden announced the plan during an address from the White House on Thursday (Sept. 9) in an effort to contain the rising delta variant that health officials are reporting is killing thousands each week.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Gov. Kemp fires back against new Biden vaccine executive order

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced via Twitter that he was ready to fight back after President Biden announced plans to impose stringent vaccine rules on federal employees, large employers, and healthcare workers. President Biden plans to sign an executive order that would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all...
HEALTH
WTOK-TV

Reeves appoints new chief of staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that he has appointed Parker Briden as his next chief of staff. Briden was a senior advisor to Reeves throughout 2020 and his 2019 campaign. As deputy chief of staff for external affairs, Briden managed the governor’s response to the...
JACKSON, MS
KPLC TV

Gov. Edwards announces ‘Operation Blue Roof’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin Operation Blue Roof for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ida. The announcement was made on Wednesday, September 1 by Governor John Bel Edwards. Eligible parishes:. Ascension. Jefferson. LaFourche. Livingston. Orleans. Plaquemines. St. Bernard. St. Charles. St. James. St....
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
fox5atlanta.com

Gov. Kemp urges support for new police training center in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is weighing in on the debate of whether or not to build a new law enforcement and first responder training center in Atlanta. The governor sent a letter to Atlanta City Council Wednesday urging members to support the creation of the facility. An excerpt...
ATLANTA, GA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Gov. Tate Reeves appoints former campaign spokesman as chief of staff

JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday announced that Parker Briden, his former deputy chief of staff and former campaign official, will become his next chief of staff. “Parker has been a trusted partner throughout my time as Governor. He will be a highly-effective leader and advisor as we work to serve the people of Mississippi,” Reeves said in a statement.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Isakson
Person
Drew Ferguson
Person
Bogart
Person
Kelly Loeffler
Person
Sonny Perdue
albanyceo.com

Georgia 811 Announces New Executive VP of Operations

Georgia 811 announced today the promotion of Brian Gilliam to Executive Vice President of Operations. In his new position, Gilliam will plan, organize, and oversee all Georgia 811 operations, providing for the development and implementation of efficient operations and cost-effective systems used to prevent utility facility damage throughout the state of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

Several Georgia DOT Offices Recognized for Excellence

This month, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) Offices of Accounting and IT, and the Office of Procurement were recognized for excellence in use of technology and commitment to procurement excellence, respectively. "Every office within Georgia DOT is consistently working to improve delivery of projects, enhance processes and find...
GEORGIA STATE
Arkansas Online

Fisher announced as chief human resources officer

SILOAM SPRINGS — John Brown University announced Sept. 2 that Amy Fisher has been promoted to chief human resources officer. Fisher began her career at JBU as a student accounts representative and has served as the director of human resources, risk management and government relations since 2015. “Over the last...
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Civil Litigation#The Office Of Governor#The Governor S Office#Wofford College#Georgia Anti Gang Network#Legislative Liaison#Internal Revenue Service#Uga Griffin Ambassadors#Oxford University#Georgian#Bogart Reaganne#Public Policy Management#Mpa#The Office Of U S#Gba#Field Repres
albanyceo.com

Georgia Public Policy Foundation: Universal Recognition, A License to Work

The phrase “reduce, reuse, recycle” is a favorite of those with environmental concerns about the amount of trash generated by people and businesses. It’s also a perfect phrase to apply to occupational licensing as a transient population moves in and out of Georgia, if policymakers want the state to continue as the “number one place to do business.”
ENVIRONMENT
dailymontanan.com

Gov’s budget office gets new director

Gov. Greg Gianforte will be getting a new budget director starting Oct. 1 as the current director, Kurt Alme, transitions out of his role to return to Billings to be with his family, the governor’s office announced in a news release on Tuesday. Alme will be replaced by Buffalo Republic...
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Timberlake names new chief of staff

Ricky Stephens in the new chief of staff to Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange). “I am very humbled and honored knowing that Assemblywoman Timberlake believes in my ability to serve in this role successfully and I look forward to exceeding her expectations” Stephens said. “I’m grateful for another opportunity to be a change agent in the community and help shape policies with the Assemblywoman that move our state forward.”
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
allongeorgia.com

USG Board of Regents Names Kennesaw State University Presidential Search Committees

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has named the two committees responsible for conducting a national search for the next president of Kennesaw State University (KSU) – the Presidential Search and Screen Committee and the Regents’ Special Committee. “Kennesaw State University’s next president will play a...
KENNESAW, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy